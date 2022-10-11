Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho set to headline star-studded line-ups of tribute match for Diego Maradona next month

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi will be among those who will take part in a tribute match for the late Diego Maradona in Italy next month.

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona died of heart failure in November 2020. As we near the second anniversary of his death, Scholas Occurrentes, a foundation created by Pope Francis, is organizing a 'match for peace' in tribute to the Argentinean.

Two star-studded teams will lock horns with each other at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on November 14. Barcelona legend Ronaldinho and Lazio star Ciro Immobile will captain the two sides. The We Play For Peace platform recently announced the game on Instagram:

"On November 14, the peace match blessed by Pope Francis will be played: there will be an unprecedented tribute to Maradona. Immobile and Ronaldinho will be the captains of the two teams united for peace!"

Apart from Ronaldinho and Immobile, Lionel Messi will also feature for one of the two teams. The match will notably take place eight days before Argentinea kick-off their FIFA World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia in Qatar.

In addition to Messi, AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho and former Italy international Gianluigi Buffon will also take part in the event among others. It now remains to be seen how the two teams will lineup for the match.

The likes of Messi, Mourinho and Bufffon announced their presence in a video uploaded by We Play For Peace on October 10 (10/10/2022). The date was specifically chosen to pay tribute to Maradona, who is considered one of the best number 10s of all time.

Lionel Messi is currently sidelined with injury

Lionel Messi has made a flying start to his second season with French giants PSG. He has netted five goals and registered seven assists in nine Ligue 1 appearances for Les Parisiens this term.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been in fine form in the UEFA Champions League. He has found the back of the net twice and has provided one assist in three matches so far.

However, Lionel Messi missed PSG's 0-0 draw against Stade Reims in Ligue 1 at the weekend. He will also not be available for the team's Champions League clash against Benfica tonight (October 11).

The 35-year-old forward is currently sidelined with a calf injury and it remains to be seen when he will return to action for the Parisians. With the World Cup just around the corner, Argentina will be hopeful that his issue is not serious.

