PSG handed blow with Lionel Messi ruled out of Champions League clash against Benfica: Reports

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) UEFA Champions League clash against SL Benfica on Tuesday (October 11), as per French outlet Le Parisien.

He was absent from the club's last training session before the game at the Parc des Princes. The Argentina icon missed his team's 0-0 Ligue 1 draw against Stade Reims on October 8 due to a calf injury.

This was the first game that Messi did not feature in this season, and the first time PSG have failed to score this campaign. Along with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr., he is arguably Les Parisiens' best player right now.

His eight goals and eight assists in 13 games across competitions this season may sound impressive. However, they still don't truly reflect his playmaking brilliance on the field.

Hence, it is understandable why those associated with the Ligue 1 champions would have wanted him fit for the next game. However, he will not take any part in his team's encounter against the Primeira Liga giants.

Recently-signed midfielder Renato Sanches was also absent from the training session alongside Messi. The Portugal international was substituted due to a suspected fitness issue 16 minutes into his side's 2-1 Ligue 1 win against OGC Nice on October 1.

Scans after the game revealed that it was nothing serious. It remains to be seen if the former LOSC Lille midfielder will feature for manager Christophe Galtier on Tuesday night.

PSG should qualify from their Champions League group with or without Lionel Messi

PSG are currently top of Group H with seven points after three matchdays, the same as Benfica. Les Parisiens beat Juventus and Maccabi Haifa and dropped points in the 1-1 draw against Benfica at the Estadio do Dragao.

With all due respect to the Eagles, PSG, with the money they have spent to assemble this squad, are the favorites to win against them at home. Out-of-form Juventus are, perhaps, their biggest challenge on paper.

However, the Old Lady are languishing in third with just three points so far. Haifa, meanwhile, should prove to be no competition for PSG. Galtier has enough firepower in players like Neymar and Mbappe to win them these games.

Messi's absence will undoubtedly be a blow, but it won't be enough of an excuse if the Ligue 1 giants end up losing to Benfica.

