Lionel Messi ruled out of PSG’s UEFA Champions League encounter against RB Leipzig

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of PSG's Champions League group stage clash with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, according to French journalist Saber Desfarges.

PSG will be looking to edge one step closer to earning qualification for the next round of the Champions League when they lock horns with RB Leipzig on Wednesday. However, the Ligue 1 giants have received a major blow ahead of their trip to Germany, with Lionel Messi ruled out of the game.

The Argentina international featured in PSG's 2-1 victory over Lille in Ligue 1 on Friday, but will not be available for match selection on Wednesday. Lionel Messi started for Mauricio Pochettino's side against Lille before being replaced by Mauro Icardi at half-time.

Football For All @FootballlForAll 🚨⚽️ | Lionel Messi was substituted off for Mauro Icardi in PSG’s match’s against Lille.



He has attempted the most shots without scoring a single goal in Ligue 1 this season (15) 🚨⚽️ | Lionel Messi was substituted off for Mauro Icardi in PSG’s match’s against Lille.He has attempted the most shots without scoring a single goal in Ligue 1 this season (15)

Lionel Messi had been struggling with a muscle problem in the week leading up to PSG's league clash with Lille. Addressing Lionel Messi's situation following the game, Mauricio Pochettino insisted that the forward was taken off as a precaution. However, it has emerged that he will not be available for their Champions League match against RB Leipzig.

Explaining why Lionel Messi was substituted at half-time against Lille, Mauricio Pochettino told Amazon Prime (via Goal):

“We have to wait. We spoke with the doctor. It’s a precaution. He couldn't go on, but it's not a big issue. He will be available for the next game."

While Mauricio Pochettino was positive about having Lionel Messi fit for PSG's trip to RB Leipzig, it appears the Argentine will not be available.

Lionel Messi has been in fine form for PSG in the Champions League

Lionel Messi, who joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer, is yet to register a goal or assist in Ligue 1 so far, with injuries not helping his cause. However, the Argentine has been in form in the Champions League this season, scoring three goals from three appearances so far.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi has played more matches for Argentina since he won the Copa America than he has for PSG in the league. He has played 6 matches for Argentina since signing for PSG and 5 for PSG in the league. Lionel Messi has played more matches for Argentina since he won the Copa America than he has for PSG in the league. He has played 6 matches for Argentina since signing for PSG and 5 for PSG in the league.

The 34-year-old netted his first goal for PSG in their 2-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in September. Lionel Messi then scored a brace in the French giants' 3-2 win against RB Leipzig last month.

PSG will be hoping that Messi's absence will not affect their performance on Wednesday as they look to book their place in the next round of the Champions League. While PSG lead Group A of the Champions League with seven points from three games, RB Leipzig sit bottom of the table with zero points.

Edited by Nived Zenith