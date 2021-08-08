Lionel Messi rumors didn't affect PSG players' performance in opening Ligue 1 encounter: Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that his players' performance in their opening Ligue 1 match wasn't affected by Lionel Messi rumors.

PSG had to come from behind in their first league encounter of the season against newly-promoted side Troyes, ultimately winning 2-1. Messi, on the other hand, is now free to talk to other clubs after Barcelona confirmed they can't sign the Argentine star on a new deal.

After the encounter, Pochettino was quizzed on whether the rumors surrounding Lionel Messi's possible arrival at PSG affected his players' performance. The Argentine tactician played down all such suggestions, claiming his players remain focused.

The PSG manager also didn't give any insight into talks with Messi's entourage.

"No, I don't think so, the players and the team have been focused. They are professionals. His name is associated with different clubs, there are plenty of rumors, but the players have remained committed, they will be until the end of the transfer window," said the PSG boss.

"We will see what happens in the next few days," Pochettino said at the post-match conference.

We still hope to win 5-0, but we take this victory as it is: PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino was hoping to win the match 5-0

Troyes, last season's Ligue 2 winner, took the lead through Oualid El Hajjam, but Achraf Hakimi and Mauro Icardi scored in quick succession to help PSG to three points.

After the match, the PSG manager conceded that he was hoping for a better result:

“It was a very difficult meeting, we did not start well. We conceded an early goal, we have to do a lot better. We conceded too many chances for my liking. There were good and not-so-good periods in the game but overall I'm happy. It was very important to get the three points and start the season in this way."

"We have to give credit to Troyes who made the game difficult for us. I hoped for better, but the opponent showed energy. We are still at the beginning of the season, still in the process of breaking in. We still hope to win 5-0, but we take this victory as it is," Pochettino said.

PSG will face Strasbourg in their next Ligue 1 fixture on August 14.

