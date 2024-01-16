Lionel Messi’s 3 votes for FIFA The Best Men’s Coach award identified after Pep Guardiola wins prize

Lionel Messi is a national team captain, and so, had a hand in Pep Guardiola winning the FIFA The Best Manager award for 2023. The Argentina captain had another memorable night as he received the award for the 2023 Player of the Year himself.

The FIFA awards are held annually, and the award is usually handed out after a player or manager leads a category in votes. This voting is usually done by captains of national teams, of which Messi is a member.

Lionel Messi gave his votes for Men's Coach of the Year to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who he played under at Barcelona. The Spanish manager led his side to a treble last season, winning his first UEFA Champions League since 2011. It was the club's first UCL in their history.

While Messi voted for his former coach to win, he voted for former teammate and Barcelona boss Xavi to finish in second place. The Spanish manager led La Blaugrana to win La Liga last season along with the Supercopa de Espana.

Messi named Italy boss Luciano Spalletti as his second runner-up for his achievements with Napoli. The Italian manager led the Partenopei to a first league title since 1990 before bowing out of the club at the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, won the award, as his successful season with Manchester City was too significant to overlook. He garnered 28 points, 10 more than second-place Spalletti, while Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi finished third with 11 points.

Despite all of his extensive career accolades, this was the first time the manager picked up the FIFA The Best Men's Coach of the Year. He was physically present to receive the award as his side are on winter break this week.

Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola: A-list 21st century football excellence

Everything Lionel Messi is said to be as a player, Pep Guardiola is arguably the managerial version of that player. Both men have achieved so much together and separately that their peers always hope to emulate them.

They won their first treble together in the 2008-09 season with Barcelona, the Spaniard's first in professional management. Since then, they have each added another treble to their respective CVs, a hugely admirable feat.

The Spanish manager was responsible for allowing Lionel Messi to maximize his potential during their time together at Barcelona, starting in 2008. The Argentine played 219 games under the now Manchester City manager, scoring 211 goals and providing 94 assists.

The Inter Miami forward hasn't looked back since then, and eight Ballons d'Or later, his career thanks Guardiola for it.