Lionel Messi’s brother issues statement after astonishing rant involving PSG superstar’s potential Barcelona return

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's older brother, Matias, has issued a statement apologizing for his recent comments on social media in which he swiped at Messi's former club Barcelona.

In an Instagram story post, Matias stated:

"I want to apologize for what I said on social media, I was just joking with my son and friends. How can I think that of a club as big as Barcelona, which has given so much to my family and Leo. Catalonia is our second home and that is public knowledge."

Matias Messi on IG: "I want to apologize for what I said on social media, I was just joking with my son and friends. How can I think that of a club as big as Barcelona, which has given so much to my family and Leo. Catalonia is our second home and that is public knowledge."

In his most recent controversial remarks, Matias claimed that Barcelona came to be known globally for his brother's exploits and that Real Madrid was the only Spanish club famous worldwide. He also ruled out Messi's return to Barcelona, claiming that if it were to happen, a lot of 'cleaning' would be done, including the ouster of Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Matías Messi, hermano de Leo Messi, en Twitch



"No vamos a volver y si lo hacemos vamos a hacer una buena limpieza, entre ellos, echar a Laporta"



"El Barça se empezó a conocer por Messi, no lo conocía nadie, solo al Madrid"





The 35-year-old Argentina superstar spent 20 years at the club, helping them win 35 trophies, including four Champions League titles and ten La Liga titles. Messi left the financially strained Barcelona side in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain, where he has played in Ligue 1 for the past two years. However, recent reports have linked Messi with a move back to his boyhood club as negotiations with the Parisian club over a new contract fail to find a breakthrough.

In his apology, Matias emphasized the importance of Barcelona to his family and his brother. He acknowledged that Catalonia is their second home and that the club has given so much to both him and Lionel. He also admitted that his previous comments were meant to be a joke between him, his son, and his friends and that he never intended to cause any harm.

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time. His time at Barcelona will always be remembered as one of the most successful and memorable periods in the club's history.

Moreover, Matias' apology is a reminder of Messi and his family's strong connection with Barcelona and their love for the club. Whether Messi will return to Camp Nou remains to be seen, but for now, fans of the Catalan club can take comfort in knowing that he and his family have a special place in their hearts for the club.

''I'm sure Messi messaged him to say this'' - Fans claim PSG star Lionel Messi's brother Matias has apologized under pressure for his controversial remarks against Barcelona

Fans of Barcelona Football Club have taken to social media to express their skepticism over Matias Messi's apology for his controversial comments against the club.

Many fans believe the apology was put under pressure by Lionel Messi, who has been linked with a return to Barcelona this summer.

One fan tweeted,

"I'm sure Messi messaged him to say this."

Another fan wrote:

"He can apologize as much as he wants we won't forget the words he said..."

He can apologise as much as he wants we won't forget the words he said...

If you didn't mean it then why bother saying anything on tape

These tweets show that fans are not convinced by Matias's apology and believe it was made under duress. Lionel Messi spent many years playing for Barcelona before joining PSG, and his brother's recent comments do not reflect well on his glorious career at the Spanish club.

