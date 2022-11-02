Lionel Messi's camp denies making FIFA World Cup demand to PSG - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is believed to have a contract clause that will allow him to miss the club's November games to prepare for the World Cup. However, according to The Mirror, his representatives have reportedly denied that any such requests were made to the Parisian giants.

The forward has been a vital player for the French outfit this season, shining in every game he has played so far. While the Argentine ace struggled to find goalscoring form in his first season, following his move from Barcelona, goals have come easily to him once more.

This campaign has seen Lionel Messi score an impressive 12 goals in all competitions for PSG, and he does not look like slowing down any time soon. However, with the looming World Cup, the world-class playmaker will be concerned about keeping fit if he is to lead Argentina to an unprecedented trophy.

However, the forward's camp has denied that any demands have been made to the Parisians to keep him from playing in their remaining fixtures in early November.

Kylian Mbappe has identified Lionel Messi replacement for PSG

Lionel Messi’s future in Paris seems to be up in the air at the moment, with the Argentine wonder being linked with a move to Inter Miami at the end of his current deal.

However, Kylian Mbappe has already found a potential replacement to plug the massive La Pulga-shaped hole in the PSG attack that could open up following Messi’s departure.

According to The Mirror, the French international is reportedly hoping that his compatriot Hugo Ekitike can step up and fill the massive boots of the Barcelona legend.

Former Newcastle United target Ekitike is one of the most exciting French prospects for the future, and he has already gotten the chance to perform on the big stage.

The Reims attacker signed for PSG on loan with an option to be made permanent in a deal similar to the one that brought Mbappe to the Parc des Princes.

Ekitike has however found gametime difficult to come by in the French capital this season with Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi all in blistering form. The reigning French champions will be hoping that they can hold on to Lionel Messi for at least another season.

Nevertheless, they will be encouraged that Ekitike has done enough to win the confidence of Mbappe so quickly. They will hope that the duo can provide the framework for a long-lasting and deadly attacking combination in the seasons to come.

