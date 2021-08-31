Lionel Messi's debut for PSG was the most-viewed Ligue 1 game in Spanish history 

Lionel Messi made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday against Reims and the Spanish audience for the game broke viewership records in the country.

The Rosario native spent over two decades in Spain with Barcelona and expectably still has a large followership in the Iberian nation.

Reports have emanated that the television audience for the game reached a total of 6,734,000 people which represents the highest number of people to have watched a Ligue 1 game in the country.

🔛📰👍



From France to Argentina, Lionel Messi's competitive debut for @PSG_English was covered widely in the press. A historic moment in football. https://t.co/hqBlckCJrL — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 30, 2021

Gerard Pique spent several years together with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, having progressed through the same La Masia class en-route to becoming mainstays in the first team.

The former Spain international secured broadcasting rights to the French top-flight in his country through his company Kosmos Holdings last week.

The deal has begun to reap dividends as millions of fans around the world will be eager to follow Lionel Messi's exploits at his new club on a weekly basis.

The Argentina international completed a mega move to the French capital having run down his contract with Barcelona and will write the next chapter of his legendary career at the Parc des Princes.

How did Lionel Messi fare on his PSG debut?

Kylian Mbappe starred with a brace against Reims

Lionel Messi was given an extended break following his exertions at the Copa America in July.

It was, however, revealed that he would make his long-awaited debut for his new club against Reims.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner started the game from the bench and was introduced in place of former teammate and close friend Neymar in the 66th minute.

🎥 👀 [𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘]



Behind the scenes of our victory 🆚 Reims (0-2) 👍#SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/fAu1OKkhYa — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 30, 2021

By then, PSG were already two goals up, with Kylian Mbappe starring with a brace at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Mbappe's goals proved to be the difference between the two sides, although Lionel Messi did not have too much of an impact on the game.

The 34-year-old took some time to get going, which was not surprising considering his lack of match-fitness. He, however, ended the game with a pass accuracy of 95.2% and had 26 touches of the ball.

PSG will next be in action when they host Clermont Foot after the international break and Lionel Messi will likely be handed a start.

This will give fans of his new club a chance to see their new talisman in action up close.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Edited by Parimal Dagdee