Lionel Messi's dressing room influence a reason behind Kylian Mbappe's decision to leave PSG: Reports

PSG duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are back in the headlines after Spanish publication Marca made a bombshell revelation that the Frenchman is looking to part ways with the Ligue 1 giants in January.

It has now been claimed by the same source that the 23-year-old's decision to leave the Parisians has got to do with Messi's influence in the dressing room.

Recall that PSG put in a massive effort, including several mouth-watering offers to convince Mbappe to sign a new contract following his outstanding performances last season. This term, though, the Frenchman isn't getting as much attention as Messi is finally getting back to his top form.

Coupling this with reports of the Argentine winning over the dressing room at the Parc des Princes, it becomes easy to see why the 23-year-old could become upset. In fact, Barca Universal reports that Messi now holds a great deal of influence in the PSG dressing room, just like he did during his time with Barcelona.

The story mentions that Mbappe believes that such an atmosphere wouldn't be of help to the Parisians in their bid to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

Meanwhile, the story wouldn't be complete without mentioning that the Frenchman isn't on good terms with Brazilian winger Neymar Junior also at the moment. The duo's cold relationship has been garnering some attention since a few weeks ago.

Mbappe might also not be happy with the fact that Neymar has gotten very close to Lionel Messi since the Argentine joined PSG last summer, thereby creating a distance in his connection with the Brazilian. All these factors might have combined to convince the Frenchman that it's time to bid farewell to the Parc des Princes.

PSG could lose both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in 2023

It wouldn't be a surprise if Kylian Mbappe ends up leaving PSG next year. The France international seems to have his mind away from the Parc des Princes, evidently trying to force a move to Real Madrid back in the summer of 2021.

According to Marca, his likeliest destination is Liverpool as the Parisians are determined to prevent him from moving to Madrid.

However, Mbappe isn't the only superstar the Ligue 1 giants could lose in 2023. Lionel Messi could also end up leaving the French capital, with Barcelona looking forward to re-signing him at the end of the season. Who knows, maybe Neymar could also decide to try something.

