Lionel Messi's family friend makes huge claim on who will win 2023 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has been informed that he is the winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or according to family friend Alessandro Dossetti.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been widely tipped to win his eighth Ballon d'Or on October 30. It appears that he may have been told that he has won the award by a close friend.

Dossetti has made the claim which means Messi will have beaten Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the award. He said (via AlbicelesteTalk):

“Lionel Messi was told today that he is the winner of Ballon d’Or 2023.”

The 36-year-old comes off an incredible time that saw him finally win the World Cup. The Argentine icon did so in style, bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games. He also picked up the Golden Ball award for his performances in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was also in scintillating form for Paris Saint-Germain. He bagged 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions, winning his second Ligue 1 title.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's closest rival this year appeared to be Manchester City superstar Haaland. The Norwegian has been in sensational form since moving to the Etihad in the summer of 2022. He finished as top scorer in the Premier League (36 goals in 35 games) and UEFA Champions League (12 in 11).

Haaland was vital as the Cityzens won the continental treble but he seems that he has missed out on the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi claims the Ballon d'Or wasn't important to him anymore

The Inter Miami superstar last won the award in 2021.

Lionel Messi reached the pinnacle of international football by captaining Argentina to the World Cup last year. It was a memorable moment for the 36-year-old and one that many believe has cemented him as the greatest player in history.

Thus, many have backed him to pick up a record eighth Ballon d'Or this year. He previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, and 2021.

However, Messi claimed that at this stage of his career, winning team accolades was more significant for him. He said:

"Does Ballon d’Or matter to me? No, at this stage in my life, it is no longer important to me. I’ve always said, the individual prizes are not what matters to me, but the collective ones are the most important to me."

Messi continued by insisting that the most important achievement for him was winning the World Cup:

"The most important prize at the moment is the World Cup. This is the greatest prize for me."

The Inter Miami superstar currently holds the record of winning the most Ballons d'Or. He's three ahead of longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo who has won five.