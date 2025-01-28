Lionel Messi's 'footballing godfather' set to take up key first-team role at Inter Miami: Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have recently gone through an office shakeup, with President of Football Operations Raul Sanllehi being replaced by Guillermo Hoyos. Sanllehi has been re-assigned to oversee institutional relation matters at the club's office in Coral Gables.

According to a report by GIVEMESPORT, Sanllehi entered the "players and coaches only" bus while the team were in Las Vegas for a pre-season friendly with Club America on January 18. This triggered an exchange of words with Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami shared a statement with GMS after Raul Sanllehi's reassignment. It said:

"Raul's move was pre-planned, in coordination with the closing of the window at the end of January and the many activities that the team has with the Club World Cup, World Cup and other matters pertaining to institutional relations."

Guillermo Hoyos has shared a close bond with Lionel Messi ever since the latter's early days at Barcelona. Hoyos first worked as Barcelona's Academy coach when the two bonded for the first time. As per reports, they have remained friends ever since.

In a 2010 statement about Hoyos, Lionel Messi said (quoted by GOAL):

“He was my footballing dad. He’s helped me a lot since I came to Barça. He was always with me, showing me things, and has brought me to where I am today, the first division. I’m grateful that he is my footballing godfather."

Hoyos joined The Herons in 2023, shortly after the Argentine maestro joined the side from Paris Saint-Germain. He was first appointed as the Director of Methodology at the club.

"On days like today, he shows his true colors" - When Mexican YouTuber lambasted Lionel Messi for his controversial celebration

Mexican YouTuber Mike Maquina del Mal slammed Lionel Messi for his controversial celebration during Inter Miami's friendly against Club America at the Allegiant Stadium on January 18.

After a 2-2 draw, Messi's side inched past the Liga MX outfit by a scoreline of 3-2 in the penalty shootout. Throughout the game, rival fans projected taunts at the Argentine maestro. However, Lionel Messi returned the favor by pointing three fingers at the crowd. Allegedly, he reminded them that Argentina had three World Cups while Mexico had none.

Streamer Mike had his say on the incident, commenting (quoted by GOAL):

“What are you doing, ridiculous? What are you doing? Now he was playing a match against America, which does not represent all of Mexico, and he goes and tells the fans that he has three World Cups and we have zero. What does that have to do with it? You are playing with Inter Miami and not with the Argentine national team or the Mexican national team or anything. Everything is out of place.”

He continued:

“That little story of 'Messi is so good', 'Messi is so generous', 'he is the best person in the world', that his f*cking mother believes. On days like today he shows his true colours and it is clear that he has something personal against Mexico.”

Lionel Messi had a successful season in 2024, scoring 23 goals and creating 13 more in 25 games across competitions for Inter Miami. He also helped the team lift their debut MLS Supporter's Shield.

