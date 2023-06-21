Lionel Messi’s new Inter Miami teammate Nick Marsman hospitalised for 3 days after bizarre incident during family trip

Lionel Messi's new Inter Miami teammate Nick Marsman was involved in a bizarre accident, as he was bit by a spider in a family trip.

His supermodel wife, Nathalie den Dekker, posted a series of photos on social media. Marsman was hospitalised after being bit by a spider in a Florida zoo. Den Dekker wrote about the incident (via Daily Mail):

"The downside of living in a tropical climate is if you go to the zoo and get bitten by a poisonous spider ... end up being hospitalized for three days."

The Inter Miami goalkeeper recently shared his verdict on Messi's imminent arrival at the club, telling ESPN:

"I don't think our club is ready for the arrival of Messi. We have a temporary stadium; people can enter the field; we go to the stadium without security. I hope he arrives, but I think they are not ready."

The Miami-based team, co-owned by David Beckham, are languishing in bottom place in the MLS.

What Argentina boss said about Lionel Messi's MLS move?

Lionel Messi looked set to leave Paris Saint-Germain for a while. However, he was heavily linked with a fairytale return to Barcelona, but that wasn't meant to be. Messi announced his decision to join Inter Miami as a free agent earlier this month.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has now shared his verdict on the transfer. He said that wherever Messi goes, he deserves to be treated with respect. Speaking about the Argentina captain, Scaloni said that he would only hope for his star player to be happy wherever he plays:

“I think it's wonderful that he chooses something that makes him happy playing football, regardless of the league. The important thing is that he feels good at the club. That's what it's all about. He's earned it. As long as he’s happy, that’s all that matters.”

Lionel Messi's move to the United States brought an end to his illustrious stint in European football as he embarks on a new journey in the Unites States. Fans will keep a keen eye on his MLS chapter.

