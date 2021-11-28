Lionel Messi’s picks for the 2021 Ballon d’Or top 3 revealed

Lionel Messi has been tipped by many to win the Ballon d'Or award this year following his incredible performances and achievements over the last few months. But who does the Argentine support in the race for the accolade?

German publication BILD am Sonntag have asked eight former Ballon d'Or winners to name their top three candidates for this year's edition. Lionel Messi also got the chance to name his three picks for the coveted prize this year.

The Argentine placed fellow South American Neymar in first position, with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski coming second and Kylian Mbappe appearing in third spot.

It is a bit of a surprise to see Neymar leading Lionel Messi's top three picks for the Ballon d'Or this year. The Brazilian didn't have the best of outings last season, with injuries constantly limiting his impact during the term. He bagged just 16 goals for PSG across all competitions and also failed to win the Copa America this summer as Brazil fell to Argentina in the final.

Kylian Mbappe has had a better year than his PSG teammate. The Frenchman bagged 42 goals and 11 assists for PSG on all fronts last season, finishing as the top-scorer in Ligue 1 with 27 goals to his name. Mbappe was influential for France this summer, scoring two goals and two assists in as many games to inspire them to UEFA Nations League triumph.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has the biggest chance of winning the Ballon d'Or award this year among Lionel Messi's three picks. The striker was in a class of his own last season, bagging 48 goals and nine assists for Bayern Munich in 40 appearances in all competitions. It remains to be seen where each member of the trio will rank in the final standings.

Will Lionel Messi win his seventh Ballon d'Or award this year?

Lionel Messi on course to win the Ballon d'Or 2021

According to multiple sources, Lionel Messi will be crowned the winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or award at the Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris, France on Monday. The Argentine has emerged as the favorite to be named the best player in the world for the seventh time following his brilliant outing with club and country.

Leo inspired Barcelona to claim the Copa del Rey last season, finishing the campaign with a whopping 38 goals and 14 assists across all competitions. He also made history by leading Argentina to a Copa America triumph this summer, ending the tournament with the most goals and most assists. He was also named Player of the Tournament.

