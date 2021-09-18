Lionel Messi's PSG salary revealed 

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is earning a whopping €30 million per season after taxes at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who put pen-to-paper on an initial two-year contract with PSG this summer, has the option of extending his stay for another year in Paris.

According to French publication L'Equipe, 34-year-old Lionel Messi is also being paid €1 million in cryptocurrency following his switch to PSG. Should the forward decide to trigger the clause to extend his stay by another year after the initial two years, Lionel Messi will also take home a loyalty bonus.

Taking the bonus into consideration, Lionel Messi is reportedly eligible to earn as high as €110 million during his potential three-year stay at PSG.

In comparison, Neymar earns €30 million per season at PSG, whereas Kylian Mbappe takes home about €12 million after taxes for every campaign.

Lionel Messi set to return to action for PSG against Lyon

Although Lionel Messi endured a disappointing Champions League debut with PSG, the forward will be confident of finding his best form sooner rather than later. The first opportunity to do so will present itself before him when PSG lock horns with Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have enjoyed a flawless start to their Ligue 1 campaign this term, with the club winning all five of their games so far. As such, PSG remain firm favorites heading into the highly-anticipated meeting with seventh-placed Lyon.

Lionel Messi is tipped to make his full league debut for the club on Sunday, but PSG could be without Mbappe. The Frenchman is expected to undergo further scans to determine the severity of the toe injury he picked up in the Champions League opener against Club Brugge.

Marco Verratti will also be unavailable for PSG as he continues to nurse a knee injury from the international break. However, Angel Di Maria and Idrissa Gueye will be fresh and raring to go since they missed the Champions League game in midweek owing to suspension.

No team has scored more goals than PSG (16) in Ligue 1 this season and with Lionel Messi determined to prove a point, they are expected to become more lethal. Should the diminutive Argentine operate at his influential best, Lyon could be in for a long and ardous night.

Without the shadow of a doubt, PSG and Pochettino will be counting on Lionel Messi to weave his magic.

