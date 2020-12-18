Lionel Messi's votes for FIFA The Best awards revealed

Lionel Messi was once again one of the nominees for the FIFA The Best Men's Player of the year award, as the ceremony took place in FIFA headquarters in Zurich. The Argentine was joined in the podium by Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, with the former eventually winning the prized accolade.

Lewandowski enjoyed a stunning season with the Bavarian giants, as he spearheaded them to a historic treble with a staggering tally of 45 goals in all competitions. The Pole won the award ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as the trio were joined by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in a virtual ceremony.

OFFICIAL: Here's how Lionel Messi voted in #TheBest Men's Player award. pic.twitter.com/Ng4VwYO4GK — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 17, 2020

Several media outlets across the world began disclosing details of how each person voted, and Lionel Messi's top three picks have finally been revealed. The Argentine selected former Barcelona teammate Neymar as his number one pick, while Kylian Mbappe and Lewandowski took second and third place, respectively.

Lionel Messi omits Cristiano Ronaldo from his top three picks

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Lionel Messi's picks were interesting, to say the least, with Cristiano Ronaldo's name a notable absentee in his top three. While it's hard to argue against Neymar and Mbappe's inclusion — with the pair playing key roles in Paris Saint-Germain's road to the UEFA Champions League final last season — Cristiano Ronaldo's omission caused quite the stir on social media.

For the Goalkeeper of the Year award, Lionel Messi's choices once again took fans and pundits by surprise. Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas was revealed as his number one pick, while Manuel Neuer and Jan Oblak completed the top three.

Similarly, for the Coach of the Year award, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was omitted altogether from his top three. Bayern Munich gaffer Hansi Flick took top spot, while Marcelo Bielsa and Julen Lopetegui finished second and third, respectively.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona are undergoing a season of transition, with the Catalan giants blowing hot and cold under Ronald Koeman. The Argentine's future has been a major talking point in recent months and it remains to be seen if he renews his contract at the Camp Nou, as speculation surrounding his future looks set to intensify in the coming weeks.

