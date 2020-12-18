Twitter explodes as Robert Lewandowski pips Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to FIFA Best Player award

The FIFA Best Awards took place earlier today in what was a unique ceremony, as players and managers weren't physically present at the awards ceremony. Reshmin Chowdhury and Ruud Gullit hosted the virtual TV show broadcast from the Home of FIFA in Zurich.
All the focus was on the FIFA Men's Best Player award, as Robert Lewandowski joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the top three. The Polish hitman enjoyed a sensational season with Bayern Munich and played a pivotal role in their treble-winning 2019-20 season, as he was in stunning form in front of goal for the Bavarian giants.
Lewandowski breaks duopoly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the award in recent seasons, but the legendary duo were pipped to the award by the Bayern Munich striker. Lewandowksi was reportedly handed the award by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who flew to Germany and insisted that he'd hand over the award to the Pole by himself.
Since the rebranding of the award in 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award twice, while Lionel Messi and Luka Modric have won it once apiece.
