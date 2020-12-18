Twitter explodes as Robert Lewandowski pips Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to FIFA Best Player award

The FIFA Best Awards took place earlier today in what was a unique ceremony, as players and managers weren't physically present at the awards ceremony. Reshmin Chowdhury and Ruud Gullit hosted the virtual TV show broadcast from the Home of FIFA in Zurich.

All the focus was on the FIFA Men's Best Player award, as Robert Lewandowski joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the top three. The Polish hitman enjoyed a sensational season with Bayern Munich and played a pivotal role in their treble-winning 2019-20 season, as he was in stunning form in front of goal for the Bavarian giants.

Lewandowski breaks duopoly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the award in recent seasons, but the legendary duo were pipped to the award by the Bayern Munich striker. Lewandowksi was reportedly handed the award by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who flew to Germany and insisted that he'd hand over the award to the Pole by himself.

Since the rebranding of the award in 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award twice, while Lionel Messi and Luka Modric have won it once apiece.

Here are the best tweets, as Lewandowski pipped Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and several other world-class players to the prized accolade.

Ronaldo’s sister after hearing that Lewandowski won the FIFA best award pic.twitter.com/Gr6Uu3Yy6g — NX (@MessiPeak) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile Ronaldo sisters on insta 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ow1epaYfXl — Pradeep (@MahakalMessi) December 17, 2020

Sergio Ramos being named in the FIFA World XI for the 11th time, which is only less than Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi (both 14 times) isn’t spoken about enough. Incredible longevity. — TC. (@totalcristiano) December 17, 2020

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have the joint-most appearances (14) by any player in the FIFPro #WorldXI team.⁣

⁣

Just a pair of living legends. #TheBest⁣ pic.twitter.com/JZrp4hIGRs — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 17, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been included in the FIFPro World 11 in every year since 2007. #TheBest pic.twitter.com/mhTf7BU1gV — 𝗦𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗡𝗭𝗬 🇬🇭 (@sabonzy) December 17, 2020

Lewandowski: "Winning this award in an era with Messi and Ronaldo is something special" pic.twitter.com/mo1dQKm09n — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 17, 2020

📊| Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (14 times) have been included in the FIFPro #WorldXI more than Sergio Ramos (11 times).



The best defender of all time. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/EvxETK4sXB — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 17, 2020

• Europe’s top league scorer

• Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup winner

• 64 goals in 58 games



Robert Lewandowski beats out Messi and Ronaldo to win the FIFA Best Men's Player award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9d5eBSNIb0 — ESPN (@espn) December 17, 2020

Messi looks happy for Lewandowski



Ronaldo?... not so much 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4rfHn3F62X — Mica (@Mica32x) December 17, 2020

League goals this season:



Robert Lewandowski - 15

Arsenal - 11 pic.twitter.com/A8cJFlDiwD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 16, 2020

17 December 2007: Messi, Ronaldo and Kaka are the top three for FIFA's annual award.



17 December 2020: Messi, Ronaldo and Lewandowski are the top three for FIFA's #TheBest men's player. pic.twitter.com/hgNzHZeXm6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 17, 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold becomes the first English defender to make the FIFPro Men’s World XI since John Terry in 2009

.#TheBest pic.twitter.com/ZMdPkF1WqD — The Ball Is Round (@ballisroundja) December 17, 2020

🪐 He’s from another planet!

👽 Leo #Messi

1⃣ 4⃣ years in a row amongst the @FIFAcom FIFPRO Best XI pic.twitter.com/wW54oH4QgY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 17, 2020

Kevin De Bruyne is the first Manchester City player to be included in the FIFPro World XI.



His first inclusion in the team. #TheBest pic.twitter.com/GAypbHhBeK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 17, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in Fifa Best 11 for 14 Years STRAIGHT.



Incredible, Just shows his level of consistency. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/zxl8XiMMxl — Wonaldo (@Madridi7ii) December 17, 2020

Away from Bramall Lane... @MarcusRashford has been bestowed with the FIFA Fair Play award 👏



A huge congratulations from everyone at #MUFC — you're an inspiration to us all ❤️#FIFAFootballAwards @FIFPro — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 17, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 have the joint-most appearances (14) by any player in the FIFPro World XI team.⁣ 🐐#TheBest pic.twitter.com/EGV6ZBur9W — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 17, 2020