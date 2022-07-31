Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's stunning Instagram clip 

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Rocuzzo and Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez are promoting the same clothing brand Alo Yoga on social media.

In a stunning Instagram clip posted recently by Georgina, Antonella reacted to it by posting three 'fire emojis' in the comments.

Showing off her new hairstyle, Georgina Rodriguez promoted Alo Yoga clothing in a brief video.

Antonella herself also recently posted a couple of snaps on Instagram promoting the brand.

While Antonella's post got well over 975,000 likes, Georgina's post went viral, gaining more than 3 million likes on Instagram.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had an intense sporting rivalry on the pitch, they seem to have nothing but respect for each other off the pitch. Their partners Georgina and Antonella also seem to be on good terms, even following each other on Instagram.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



"We've not had dinner together yet, but I hope in the future!" Ronaldo & Messi at last season's #UCLdraw "We've not had dinner together yet, but I hope in the future!" Ronaldo & Messi at last season's #UCLdraw 🥰"We've not had dinner together yet, but I hope in the future!" https://t.co/mKfnOwVUTI

Alo Yoga is a premium clothing athleisure brand based out of the United States. Along with Georgina and Antonella, the brand has had some other popular celebrities endorse it as well like Hailey Beiber and Kendall Jenner.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be determined to have a good 2022-23 season

Ronaldo and Messi will be looking to be in good shape ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

With the World Cup coming up later this year, both Messi and Ronaldo will be determined to be at their best in what could possibly be their last ever appearance in football's biggest tournament.

Lionel Messi has looked sharp in pre-season for PSG and will be looking to rediscover his best form this season. Argentina are one of the strongest teams heading into the FIFA 2022 World Cup, and the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner will be hopeful of a strong showing at Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is reportedly looking for an exit from Manchester United this season. Although United could only finish in 6th position last season, Ronaldo individually had a good campaign and finished as the club's top scorer, scoring 18 goals in the Premier League.

With still close to a month left in the summer transfer window, it will be interesting to see how the future of the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner pans out.

