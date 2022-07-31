Georgina Rodriguez visits Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel in Madrid amid uncertainty over Manchester United star's future 

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has shared some snaps of visiting the Pestana CR7 hotel in Madrid as transfer speculation rages over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future.

Ronaldo has finally returned to Carrington after missing pre-season in Australia due to personal reasons. The Portuguese superstar is still reportedly looking to leave the Red Devils, although Erik ten Hag confirmed that the Manchester United number 7 will be featuring in a friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Some reports have also suggested that Georgina Rodriguez wants to move back to Spain, although both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid seem to have no interest in signing the 37-year-old superstar.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said that rumors of a potential move for Ronaldo were not true. Speaking to El Partidazo de Cope (via Fabrizio Romano), Cerezo said:

“I don’t know who invented this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid. It’s definitely not true. It’s practically impossible for him to come to Atletico de Madrid."

Cristiano Ronaldo might have no option but to stay at Manchester United for another year

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

With Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly looking to play in the UEFA Champions League, his agent Jorge Mendes has tried to engineer a move for the player to one of the top clubs across Europe.

Apart from being linked with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in this transfer window, there have also been links to several other top European clubs.

Bayern Munich director Oliver Kahn came out and said that a move for Ronaldo was highly unlikely. Speaking to Bild (via Fabrizio Romano), the legendary goalkeeper said:

“We discussed about Cristiano Ronaldo internally - I consider him one of the greatest footballers ever. Then we came to conclusion that, despite appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation."

Chelsea have also reportedly dropped out of the race to sign the Manchester United superstar as Thomas Tuchel does not want him in the team. (via The Independent)

While an emotional return to Sporting CP has been talked about (via The Guardian), it seems highly unlikely that the Portuguese club will be able to rattle up the finances required to make a deal for Ronaldo.

All these factors mean that Ronaldo could be forced to spend another season in Manchester.

