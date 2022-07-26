Cristiano Ronaldo's main intention behind return to training is to inform Manchester United's leaders of his decision to leave - Reports 

As per Spanish outlet AS, Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United this week to inform the club's hierarchy of his desire to leave.

The Portuguese forward returned to Manchester on Monday, July 25. He didn't take part in the club's pre-season tours in Thailand and Australia, citing personal reasons. The 37-year-old's future at Old Trafford is in doubt, and as per AS, he's now set to leave.

Ronaldo returned to United last season from Juventus. He was the Red Devils' highest goalscorer last season with 24 goals in 38 games across ompetitions. However, United endured a trophyless campaign, finishing sixth to miss out on the UEFA Champions League. They also recorded their worst points tally (58) in a Premier League season.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗞 The main objective of Ronaldo's trip is to meet personally with #mufc leaders and inform them of his intention to leave. He has been accompanied by Jorge Mendes, and they will try to convince United to facilitate his departure. [ @Manu_Sainz 🗞 The main objective of Ronaldo's trip is to meet personally with #mufc leaders and inform them of his intention to leave. He has been accompanied by Jorge Mendes, and they will try to convince United to facilitate his departure. [@Manu_Sainz]

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spoke to new manager Erik ten Hag a few weeks ago but wasn't convinced by the project at the club. While the Dutch manager has repeatedly stressed that Ronaldo isn't for sale, it seems the Portuguese isn't intent on staying.

Ronaldo has been linked with several clubs this summer, including Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Napoli, AS Roma and even a Saudi Arabian side. However, only Atletico and Bayern seem like the realistic options.

The Bavarians need to replace striker Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona, while Atletico are looking to replace Luis Suarez, who left on a free transfer. Interestingly, United are set to play against Atletico in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 30, in Norway.

Manchester United have done well in pre-season without Cristiano Ronaldo

While Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best goalscorers of all time, the Red Devils have coped well in his absence in pre-season so far.

They've won three of their four pre-season games, including a 4-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool. United also beat Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace before playing a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Erik ten Hag's side have scored 13 goals in four friendlies, with Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho scoring three apiece and Marcus Rashford two. To put that into context, the trio scored only 11 goals between them across competitions for United last season.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



40 Touches

93% Pass Completion

15 Final Third Passes

3 Chances Created

3 Shots

2 Shots On Target

2 Possession Won

1 Second Assist

1 Assist

1 Goal



Martial is cooking. ‍ ‍ ‍ Anthony Martial vs. Crystal Palace:40 Touches93% Pass Completion15 Final Third Passes3 Chances Created3 Shots2 Shots On Target2 Possession Won1 Second Assist1 Assist1 GoalMartial is cooking. Anthony Martial vs. Crystal Palace:40 Touches93% Pass Completion15 Final Third Passes3 Chances Created3 Shots2 Shots On Target2 Possession Won1 Second Assist1 Assist1 GoalMartial is cooking. 👨‍🍳👨‍🍳👨‍🍳 https://t.co/OjkLzLnwig

While they've done well, Ten Hag will hope to have Ronaldo back for the new season. With Edinson Cavani's departure and Mason Greenwood's unavailability, Manchester United can ill afford to let the Portuguese leave. United begin their new Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far