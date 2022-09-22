Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Rocuzzo posts adorable picture of son Mateo holding PSG superstar's Panini card

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Rocuzzo has posted an incredibly sweet photo of their son holding a Panini card of the PSG and Argentina superstar.

Rocuzzo posted a picture of Mateo Messi's beaming while holding the sticker of his father in an Argentina kit for the upcoming FIFA World Cup on her Instagram stories.

The forward is set to play his fifth, and almost certainly final, FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, which could mean this will be his last Panini sticker.

Argentina will be one of the favorites to win football's biggest tournament later this year and become the first non-European winners since Brazil in 2002. The World Cup is the one major honor that has eluded Lionel Messi throughout his incredible career. The Argentine came closest when his side lost in the 2014 final against Germany.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner won the Golden Ball for his performances that year but he is still yet to score in a World Cup knockout game.

Lionel Messi, though, has enjoyed an excellent start to the season for PSG, scoring six goals and registering eight assists in eight appearances this season.

Barcelona releases statement regarding Lionel Messi contract leaks

The Blaugrana were forced to allow Messi to leave on a free transfer last summer in order to meet La Liga financial rules.

El Mundo have now released details of the forward's reported contract demands after they obtained a series of emails between the player's father and then-Barca president Josep Bartomeu.

The Catalonian giants have now released a statement following the leak, which read (via AS):

“In relation to the information published today in El Mundo, under the title ‘BarçaLeaks, the secret archives of the club, part 1′, FC Barcelona expresses its indignation at the interested leak of some information that would form part of a judicial investigation."

“The club also regrets that the media outlet boasts of having had ‘access to a huge amount of documentation and emails that are in the possession of the Barçagate investigation’ when this information and documentation has not yet been shared with the parties."

The statement continued:

“In any case, the article in question makes public documents that have nothing to do with the investigation of the case and their use threatens the reputation and confidentiality of the club. For this reason, and with the aim of protecting the rights of FC Barcelona, the club's legal services are already studying the appropriate measures to undertake.”

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



- €10m signing bonus

- €10,000 release clause

- A private box at the Camp Nou for his and Suarez' families

- A salary increase in 2022 with a 3% interest rate to compensate the deferred salary



— @elmundoes Lionel Messi's demands to renew his Barcelona contract in July 2020:- €10m signing bonus- €10,000 release clause- A private box at the Camp Nou for his and Suarez' families- A salary increase in 2022 with a 3% interest rate to compensate the deferred salary Lionel Messi's demands to renew his Barcelona contract in July 2020:- €10m signing bonus- €10,000 release clause- A private box at the Camp Nou for his and Suarez' families- A salary increase in 2022 with a 3% interest rate to compensate the deferred salary— @elmundoes https://t.co/YJSvLPqDo0

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far