Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo reacts as Neymar and Bruna Biancardi confirm they are expecting a baby girl

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo has reacted to Neymar and Bruna Biancardo's announcement that they are expecting a baby girl.

Neymar, 31, and Biancardi, 29, posted a beautiful video of a gender reveal on their Instagram accounts. The Paris Saint-Germain forward's son, Davi Lucca (Biancardi's stepson), pressed the button to reveal they will be having a baby girl.

Bruna Biancardi wrote a message to their unborn baby after finding out the news. She said:

"We were so looking forward to this moment... We can't wait to meet you in person, FILHAAAAA! You are our greatest gift!"

Roccuzzo reacted to the confirmation in the messages of the post. She posted three love hearts to congratulate the couple.

The 35-year-old and Lionel Messi, 36, have three children of their own: Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 5. The couple are good friends with Neymar and his partner through the two footballers' past connection at PSG and Barcelona.

Messi has now left the Parc des Princes and joined MLS side Inter Miami. However, the duo are bound to stay in touch as their strong friendship has been on display throughout their careers when playing together.

The Argentine icon has become one of world football's greatest-ever players. However, fatherhood is still of the utmost importance to Messi and he expressed this with comments about his children last October. He said:

"I want my children to do what makes them happy. They love football, where they can find a little field and a ball. In a more professional club they demand a lot from you. I prefer that they go to a little school with friends."

Neymar's son Davi Lucca, 11, won't get the opportunity to be around Messi's boys anymore following the legendary forward's departure. However, he will soon have a new sister.

Neymar posted an emotional message to Lionel Messi after learning of his departure

Neymar and Lionel Messi hold a fond friendship.

Lionel Messi announced that he would be leaving PSG earlier this month after much speculation over his future. It was firmly believed following his 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics that he would sign an extension with the Parisians.

However, Messi decided to depart, ending his short two-year stay in the French capital. He played alongside his former Barcelona teammate Neymar during that period, winning two Ligue 1 titles.

The Brazilian was sad to see the Argentine icon leave and posted a farewell message to him on Twitter. He stated:

"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."

Neymar Jr @neymarjr

Muchas suerte en tu nueva etapa y que seas feliz. Te quiero #leomessi Hermano.. no salió como pensábamos pero intentamos de todo. Fue un placer compartir 2 años mas con vos.Muchas suerte en tu nueva etapa y que seas feliz. Te quiero Hermano.. no salió como pensábamos pero intentamos de todo. Fue un placer compartir 2 años mas con vos. Muchas suerte en tu nueva etapa y que seas feliz. Te quiero ❤️ #leomessi https://t.co/6fkozlTUKi

The attacking duo have won 12 trophies together during their legendary careers. However, they separate for the second time after the Brazilian left Barcelona for PSG in 2017 before being reunited with Messi in 2021.

