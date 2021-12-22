"Lionel Messi's words really touched me"- Robert Lewandowski talks about 'nice moment' at 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has said he was touched by Lionel Messi's words after the PSG attacker won the Ballon d’Or for a record seventh time this year.

Messi was not the overwhelming favorite for the Ballon d’Or this year, as Lewandowski also had a brilliant season. However, to many fans' dismay, the Argentine won the award ahead of the Poland star.

Messi mentioned in his speech that Lewandowski should be given the award for his outstanding displays in 2020. The Ballon d’Or was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

R  @Lionel30i Robert Lewandowski: "Messi's words towards me (about the 2020 Ballon d'Or) really touched me. They weren't empty words, it was a nice moment in my career." 🤝 [ @SPORTBILD Robert Lewandowski: "Messi's words towards me (about the 2020 Ballon d'Or) really touched me. They weren't empty words, it was a nice moment in my career." 🤝 [@SPORTBILD] https://t.co/M6qF8psl9R

In response to Lionel Messi’s words, Robert Lewandowski said:

"Lionel Messi's words towards me [about the Ballon d'Or] really touched me. They weren't empty words, it was a nice moment in my career. I only spoke a few words with Leo [one-on-one], because my Spanish is not that good. I spoke with Kylian [Mbappe] in English, he then translated for Leo. It was a great night."

"It's about little details, everything has to be in place. What I can guarantee is that I'll continue doing my job and bring my best performances."

What did Lionel Messi say after beating Robert Lewandowski to the Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi showed he isn’t just a champion but also a humble one after a few words of support towards Robert Lewandowski at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Lewandowski had an incredible 2020 as he played a key role in Bayern Munich’s treble-winning season. Earlier this year, he also broke Gerd Muller’s record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign as he carried his form from 2020 to 2021.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Is Messi the best player of all time?



Lewandowski: "Since I turned professional, Messi and Ronaldo have been above everyone else. It's always been a duel between them. It's about which type of player do you prefer." Is Messi the best player of all time?Lewandowski: "Since I turned professional, Messi and Ronaldo have been above everyone else. It's always been a duel between them. It's about which type of player do you prefer." https://t.co/uHEfrJtCiL

Despite his exploits, Lewandowski failed to win the Ballon d’Or this year. Messi, however, was magnanimous after collecting his award. He said after collecting the 2021 Ballon d'Or trophy:

"I would like to mention Robert Lewandowski, it’s been a real honour to compete with you."

“Everyone knows and we agree that you were the winner last year. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d’Or - you deserve it and you should have it at home."

The 34-year-old added:

"I think Robert Lewandowski had a great year. Year after year, he improves and shows the excellent striker he is, as well as his ability to score goals.

Also Read Article Continues below

"This year he was awarded as the top scorer. Of course he can certainly aspire to that level next year, thanks to his way of being on the pitch. And in addition, he plays for a big club."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh