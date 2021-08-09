Lionel Messi set to undergo PSG medical today - Reports

According to reports, Lionel Messi is set to undergo a medical ahead of his imminent move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) later today. The Argentine sensation bid an emotional farewell to Barcelona on Sunday and is now set to link up with the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer.

Hundreds of fans waiting for Messi at the Bourget airport and at the Parc des Princes. Not long to wait now. He is flying to Paris right now!! — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) August 9, 2021

If reports are to be believed, Lionel Messi is expected to land in Paris soon, with several PSG fans already awaiting his arrival at the airport and the Parc des Princes.

Following his exit from Barcelona, Lionel Messi is now tipped to put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with PSG, who have also added the option of an additional year to the contract. There are also talks suggesting that Lionel Messi will wear the no.19 jersey at PSG, despite former teammate Neymar voluntarily offering him the iconic no.10 shirt.

Lionel Messi had other offers but chose PSG

During his emotional final press conference at Camp Nou, Lionel Messi confirmed that in an ideal world, he would have continued at Barcelona. Unfortunately, since the financial regulations by La Liga proved to be a stumbling block, the mercurial forward has been forced to look for a new club.

"My new contract was done. All done. I wanted to stay and when I come back from holidays, it was done...then it's how Laporta explained it. At the last minute, with everything with La Liga, it couldn't happen."

"There was no problem with Barcelona, really. I was ok with the club on every detail. We had an agreement on everything, I was convinced to stay at Barça... but it was not possible because of Liga rules."

Lionel Messi also admitted that several clubs were in touch with him, with PSG being one of the prime candidates in the race for his signature. After assessing his options, it now seems like Lionel Messi has finally decided on his future. Talks have progressed steadily with PSG and it is believed the two parties have an agreement to enter into a contract.

Leo Messi is set to join Paris Saint-Germain, confirmed. Jorge Messi received official contract today morning, after talks since Thursday. 🚨🇦🇷 #Messi



Messi is ready to accept - he’ll sign with PSG once final details will be fixed. Now planning for travel, medical, unveiling. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/b28XC5DBoR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021

The arrival of Lionel Messi will be considered the crown jewel of what has been an outstanding summer transfer window for PSG. Mauricio Pochettino and company started their Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-1 win over Troyes and will be expecting to regain supremacy in the league and Europe after snapping up Lionel Messi.

