Lionel Messi unhappy that PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe could become highest-paid player in world football: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi is reportedly unhappy with reports that Kylian Mbappe could become the highest-paid player in world football.

Messi, 34, made the move to PSG last summer from Barcelona and has yet to truly hit the ground running at the Parc des Princes. The Argentinian joined the Paris side on wages that made him the highest paid footballer in the world.

That was until Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer. ESPN has now deemed the Portugal forward the highest paid player in the world.

Yet Mbappe's situation at Paris Saint-Germain has become one of interest, particularly with the club keen to keep hold of the Frenchman.

They will reportedly offer the player wages that will make him the highest paid player in world football.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive French media are reporting that PSG are now optimistic that Mbappé will accept their contract offer.



(Source: @Le_Parisien)



Spanish media are reporting the opposite. There is no Mbappé saga. He WILL join Real Madrid this summer.



(Source: French media are reporting that PSG are now optimistic that Mbappé will accept their contract offer.(Source: @Le_Parisien)Spanish media are reporting the opposite. There is no Mbappé saga. He WILL join Real Madrid this summer.(Source: @jpedrerol 🚨 French media are reporting that PSG are now optimistic that Mbappé will accept their contract offer.(Source: @Le_Parisien) 🚨 Spanish media are reporting the opposite. There is no Mbappé saga. He WILL join Real Madrid this summer.(Source: @jpedrerol) https://t.co/FMU2fzsKCY

According to El Nacional, the prospect of Mbappe usupring Messi to become the highest paid player in world football does not rest well with the Argentine.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has reportedly deemed Mbappe the Parisian's most prized possession. He wants to stave off intense interest from La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

He will do so by offering Mbappe a bumper new deal and, according to reports, is willing to see Messi depart in the process.

Messi is being linked with a return to Barcelona where he found huge success during thirteen years at the Spanish side.

Is Kylian Mbappe more important than Lionel Messi to PSG?

Messi has had a frustrating debut season at the Parc des Princes.

There are reports that the proposed contract offer from PSG to Mbappe will make him the world's highest paid player. With this news comes the debate of if its deserved.

On the face of it, Mbappe is the Ligue 1 side's best performing player. Certainly this season, which has seen the forward score 24 goals and contribute 17 assists in 34 appearances for the Parisians.

SemperFi Messi™ 👑 @SemperFiMessi Mbappe on Messi: "Together we have a blast on the pitch.Personally I love playing with Messi. He is the best." Mbappe on Messi: "Together we have a blast on the pitch.Personally I love playing with Messi. He is the best." https://t.co/Z4e5Y6WM4U

Messi, meanwhile, has seen his Paris career fail to truly follow the high expectations he set himself during his time at Barcelona. Messi has seven goals and 11 assists in 23 appearances in all competitions this season.

It has been clear on numerous occasions that Messi just hasn't clicked with the PSG side. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has failed to get the best out of the seven-time Balon d'Or winner.

The 34-year-old has cut a frustrated figure regularly whilst Mbappe has continued to flourish.

Most recently against Real Madrid, he scored a fantastic solo goal in the UEFA Champions League first leg of their last 16 tie.

With such accomplishments and age on his side, it can be argued that the Frenchman deserves a big contract.

Edited by Aditya Singh