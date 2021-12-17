Lionel Messi voted as winner of UEFA Champions League goal of the group stage

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has been voted the winner of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League goal of the group stage. He won the award for his stunning goal in PSG's 2-1 win over Manchester City in September.

Lionel Messi joined Ligue 1 giants PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer. While the Argentinian's move was one of the biggest talking points of the transfer window, he has struggled to hit the ground running in Paris.

The 34-year-old has scored six goals and provided five assists from 15 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far. Lionel Messi has not been able to build momentum, with fitness issues hindering his progress.

Despite his struggles in Ligue 1, however, Messi has done well in the Champions League, scoring five goals.

Around 200,000 votes were cast for the Champions League goal of the group stage award which was won by Lionel Messi. The Argentine beat Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Ballon d'Or 2021 rival Robert Lewandowski to the accolade.

Lionel Messi received 22 per cent of the total votes in the race for the UEFA Champions League goal of the group stage. Thiago's strike against FC Porto finished second with 14 per cent of the votes.

Lionel Messi's goal against Manchester City in the Champions League was his first for PSG. The forward found the back of the net with a stunning strike from outside the box after a good exchange with Kylian Mbappe.

The goal helped PSG register a 2-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's side at home that day. Lionel Messi also helped Mauricio Pochettino's side finish second in their Champions League group, thus qualifying for the round of 16.

Lionel Messi seeking Champions League glory with PSG

PSG signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer. The Parisians are hopeful the new arrivals can help them win the elusive Champions League this season.

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping Messi can continue his fine form in the Champions League as they enter the knockout stage of the competition.

PSG, though, face a tough challenge ahead as they will face Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg of the tie will take place in Paris on 15th February. Then Los Blancos will host the Ligue 1 giants on 9th March.

Edited by Aditya Singh