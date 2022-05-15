Lionel Messi does not want PSG to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as Kylian Mbappe's replacement: Reports

Lionel Messi is upset that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

As per Spanish outlet El Nacional, Messi is unhappy at the French capital club as they look to bring in his most iconic rival this summer.

The aforementioned report claims that Messi does not want PSG to part ways with Neymar and Angel Di Maria, his best friends at the club.

El Nacional also claims that the Argentine superstar is further infuriated that the Parisian club are considering signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report states that the Parisians are exploring the market for a capable replacement for Kylian Mbappe, with Real Madrid increasingly confident of signing him (as per Football Espana).

LSPN FC @LSPNFC_ "Finished Lionel Messi" has more Goals & Assists than Ronaldo in 2022 "Finished Lionel Messi" has more Goals & Assists than Ronaldo in 2022😳 https://t.co/xSmQHdu4t6

While their first-choice is Benfica attacker Darwin Nunez, they are hesitant to meet the Portuguese club's astronomical demands for the Uruguayan international.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly emerged as the alternative to Nunez for the Ligue 1 giants and Messi does not agree with that.

As per El Nacional, possible new PSG manager Zinedine Zidane has also given his approval to the club signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is also claimed that the French giants do not see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as an indispensable member of the team.

According to El Nacional, Messi has not ruled out joining David Beckham's Inter Miami if he is offloaded by the Paris side this summer.

Could Messi and Ronaldo join forces at PSG?

It is a dream of many football fans to see Messi and Ronaldo playing together for the same team.

For almost a decade and a half, the two have been dominating the game and have won as many as 12 Ballons d'Or between them.

Widely regarded as two of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the game, there is very little chance of seeing the two greats play as teammates.

PSG could possibly be the only club to assemble a squad boasting both Messi and Ronaldo.

However, the fact that Messi has struggled for form in his first season at the Parc des Princes could mean they are unlikely to take a chance with Ronaldo now.

Paris Saint-Germain should be focused on building a strong team right now rather than building a team of big names.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit