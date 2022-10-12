Lionel Messi wants to leave PSG's 'golden prison' due to Kylian Mbappe saga as rumors of Barcelona return intensify: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are finding themselves deep in troubled waters following rumors of Lionel Messi's potential exit next summer due to issues surrounding Kylian Mbappe.

According to El Nacional, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is not willing to extend his contract with PSG amidst rumors of him rejoining his former club Barcelona.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi brokered a humongous undisclosed deal this summer with French superstar Kylian Mbappe to keep him in Paris. The deal is said to have handed the French forward considerable powers in the decision-making of the club along with staggering pay.

However, Kylian Mbappe's superstar status is rumored to be the reason behind the growing issues at the French club. The dressing room is rumored to have been divided into two factions, one led by Mbappe while the other includes Neymar and Messi.

The former AS Monaco player has had issues with Neymar taking penalties over him and has also recorded unfriendly spats with Messi. Following such growing issues, Mbappe is also rumored to be looking for an exit from the French capital.

B/R Football @brfootball



The rumors are back Kylian Mbappé has asked to leave PSG in January as his relationship with the club has broken, reports @MarioCortegana The rumors are back Kylian Mbappé has asked to leave PSG in January as his relationship with the club has broken, reports @MarioCorteganaThe rumors are back 😅 https://t.co/adorXVzpZW

Messi took the internet by surprise after announcing his decision to join Paris Saint-Germain before the beginning of the 2021 season.The Argentine legend joined the French club on a two-year deal until June 2023 with an option for an extra year.

In his first year with PSG, Messi scored only 11 goals, six in Ligue 1 and five in the Champions League, and provided 15 assists throughout the season. The Argentine has been in incredible form since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, scoring eight goals and providing as many assists in just 13 games so far.

However, Messi's days in the French capital remain numbered, as per the aforementioned report, as Barcelona intensify their efforts to bring their biggest superstar back to Camp Nou next summer.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier responded to rumors of Mbappe's growing displeasure with the club's affairs and his desire to leave next summer. He denounced the reports and added that there was no substance to the hollow claims.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🎙️ Christophe Galtier: "I don't know anything about Mbappé. I just saw that the rumors became a news item. Since it was spread 4-5 hours before the match, I have the right to ask, who are these rumors for and where did they come from?" 🎙️ Christophe Galtier: "I don't know anything about Mbappé. I just saw that the rumors became a news item. Since it was spread 4-5 hours before the match, I have the right to ask, who are these rumors for and where did they come from?" https://t.co/H5IFFvkslQ

PSG ready to sell Kylian Mbappe in summer next year - Report

Football journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ready to sell Kylian Mbappe for a suitable offer. However, the transfer can only happen in the summer next year and not in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid PSG are ready to sell Mbappé next summer for a right amount, but not in January. @JacobsBen PSG are ready to sell Mbappé next summer for a right amount, but not in January. @JacobsBen 🚨🇫🇷 https://t.co/BlUUrcqma3

The forward had a verbal agreement with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for a potential transfer this summer.

However, the verbal agreement could not materialize into an actual transfer after PSG brokered a humongous deal with Mbappe. Los Blancos will be favorites for Mbappe's next destination following years of flirting between the two parties, if and when Mbappe decides to move out.

