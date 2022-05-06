Lionel Messi warned Neymar against joining PSG in 2017 if he wanted to fulfil ambition of being ‘best in the world’: Reports

According to Argentine journalist Ariel Senosiain, Lionel Messi had warned Neymar against joining Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017.

Neymar famously joined Barcelona after his legal representatives paid a sum of €222 million which was stipulated as the release clause. The Brazilian winger reportedly wanted to be the best in the world and did not want to be in the shadow of Lionel Messi.

At Barcelona, that had proven impossible despite his top-class performances that saw him score 103 goals and assist 56 more in only 180 appearances.

However, his decision to leave for PSG was reportedly not supported by Messi. While the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner understood his reasons to want to leave, Messi, reportedly, thought that England would be a better destination for Neymar.

Senosiain claims in his book 'Messi: The Complete Genius' that it was surprising that Messi eventually wound up at the same club alongside Neymar. But he had thought that the Brazilian had a better chance to become the best in the world in England.

Now, five years later, Neymar has still not won the UCL with PSG and is still on the lookout for his first ever Ballon d’Or.

Has Neymar wasted his unlimited potential at PSG?

Quite a few football fans believe that Neymar was even more talented than the duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He is easily one of the best, if not the best, dribbler of all time and is capable of producing things that nobody else can. However, at PSG, things have not gone as planned.

Previous seasons have seen Neymar rack up crucial injuries that affected his form and that of his team. The Brazilian is often at his best for the French club and has racked up phenomenal numbers in the last five years.

For PSG, he has scored 98 times and has 55 assists in only 142 appearances across all competitions.

However, that has not been enough. Consistent injuries and some unlucky Champions League losses have blighted his time at the club so far. Additionally, PSG fans have been thin on patience in recent times with Neymar consistently being linked to a move away.

The Brazilian was once one of the most exciting footballers in the world and is still capable of toying with the best teams. However, that has not translated into enough trophies, and a Ballon d’Or looks as likely as it has since he made the PSG move.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat