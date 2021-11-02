"Lionel Messi will find his place" - Javier Pastore expects PSG superstar to find his form soon

Elche midfielder Javier Pastore believes Lionel Messi will find his mojo soon at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi made all the major headlines when he moved to PSG from Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer. Many believed the Argentine's arrival would make the Parisians instant UEFA Champions League contenders. PSG's frontline, which also includes Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, looked set to become arguably the best in the world with Messi's arrival.

However, the 34-year-old has endured a slow start to his career at the Parc des Princes. Messi is yet to fully adapt to life in France and has looked off the pace on many occasions for PSG this season.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Javier Pastore Makes a Bold Prediction for Lionel Messi’s PSG Run psgtalk.com/2021/11/javier… Javier Pastore Makes a Bold Prediction for Lionel Messi’s PSG Run psgtalk.com/2021/11/javier…

While some believe there is cause for concern, former PSG midfielder Javier Pastore believes Lionel Messi's struggles are normal. Speaking to beIN Sports France (via PSG Talk), Pastore said:

“No, it’s normal that the change is difficult, especially since it’s his first experience outside Barcelona. It’s all new for him. It’s new people, a league he didn’t know. It is normal that he needs time.”

Although Messi is yet to score or assist in five Ligue 1 games this season, he has been excellent in the Champions League. The forward has three goals in as many matches and looked close to his best against the likes of Manchester City and RB Leipzig.

Pastore believes Lionel Messi's familiarity with the competition has helped him in that regard. The midfielder, who played for PSG between 2011 and 2018, added that Messi will soon find his feet domestically as well.

“The Champions League, he knows. That’s why it’s a bit harder in France because he doesn’t know his opponents well yet. But he will find his place.”

PSG forward Lionel Messi has struggled with fitness this season

While settling in at France after spending his entire career at Barcelona was always likely to be difficult, Lionel Messi has also not been helped by injuries. The Argentine reportedly suffered a knock during PSG's 2-1 win over Lille over the weekend. Messi will miss the Parisians' Champions League fixture with RB Leipzig on Wednesday (November 3).

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi is out of the PSG squad for their Champions League match against RB Leipzig. His injury has not been aggravated and he will be ready for next week. This via @gastonedul Lionel Messi is out of the PSG squad for their Champions League match against RB Leipzig. His injury has not been aggravated and he will be ready for next week. This via @gastonedul.

Lionel Messi has already missed seven of PSG's 12 Ligue 1 fixtures so far this season. The Argentine experienced a truncated pre-season after his Copa America victory with the national team. Messi's transfer saga with Barcelona delayed his return to action as well.

La Pulga also suffered a bone bruise in September that kept him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks. Overall, it has not been smooth sailing at all for Lionel Messi at PSG so far, but he and the club will hope the rough patch ends soon.

