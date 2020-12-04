Lionel Messi 'will join Paris Saint-Germain next summer' says French journalist

According to journalist Daniel Riolo, Barcelona star Lionel Messi will leave the club on a free transfer next summer to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

There has been a lot of speculation over Messi's future at Barcelona since the end of last season. The Argentine made clear his desire to leave the club at the start of the summer after being angered by Barcelona's decisions on and off the field.

Messi was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, but a deal failed to materialize because of his €700 million release clause. The 33-year-old was forced to stay at Barcelona and see out the remainder of his contract.

Messi will enter the final six months of his contract with Barcelona in January unless he signs an extension with the club in the coming weeks, which seems highly unlikely. This means that Messi can begin negotiations with potential suitors over a summer move.

Manchester City continues to be linked with the Argentina international, but PSG have also been mentioned as potential suitors since Messi signaled his desire to seek new pastures.

RMC pundit Daniel Riolo: "Lionel Messi will be at PSG next year. I am being very serious. Messi will be at PSG next year." — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 3, 2020

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is likely to join former team-mate Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain next season.

FC Barcelona - Training & Press Conference

Messi's former Barcelona team-mate and current PSG star Neymar revealed that he is desperate to reunite with his fellow South American 'next season', after Wednesday's Champions League win over Manchester United.

RMC Sports pundit Riolo has now insisted that the Barcelona attacker will join Thomas Tuchel's side next summer.

Advertisement

"Lionel Messi will be at PSG next year. I am very serious. Messi will be at PSG next year," said the journalist.

Barcelona's interim president Carlos Tusquets recently claimed that the club should have sold Messi during the recent transfer window after he expressed his desire to leave.

Interim @FCBarcelona president Carles Tusquets said Thursday he would have sold Argentine star Lionel Messi in the summer.https://t.co/pWux0by3U2 — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) December 3, 2020

Barcelona have had a shaky start to their season, after a turbulent summer that saw many star players leave the side, and many changes in the club hierarchy. The Catalans will be hoping that their star player can help them save their season, and extend his sixteen-year spell at the club.

However, it seems likely that Messi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season. Messi reportedly has the choice of either reuniting with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City or former team-mate Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.