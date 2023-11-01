Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde reckons Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or doesn't make headlines, considering his role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Messi, 36, went all the way with his national team last year, delivering them their first World Cup win in 36 years. In his fifth appearance in the quadrennial event, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner led from the front with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

That effectively confirmed Messi's record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or win on Monday, beating Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Acknowledging that Messi may not have been the unanimous winner for everyone, Valverde said that, for him, the Argentine's World Cup win made him a 'logical' Ballon d'Or winner (as per Barca Blaugranes):

"(Lionel) Messi winning another Ballon D'or is not news. You have to value what he did. He won the World Cup. It's logical, but everyone has their opinion."

Expand Tweet

Haaland had a superlative 2022-23 campaign for City, striking 52 times across competitions as Pep Guardiola's side won the continental treble. However, that was not enough for the 23-year-old to land the Ballon d'Or.

Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi's 2022-23 season by the numbers

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi had a decent season with his former club side Paris Saint-Germain last season, contributing 21 goals and 20 assists across competitions. Thanks to his exploits, PSG won their second straight Ligue 1 title.

However, the Parisians fell in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 for the second year running. Christophe Galtier's side also faltered in the domestic cups, costing the Frenchman his job at the end of the side, despite the league triumphing.

Of course, Messi's crowning glory last season came at the first winter World Cup, where his 10 goal contrbutions and two successful spot-kicks in shootouts helped Argentina to win the title.

He has started the new season well with MLS side Inter Miami, whom he joined this summer on a free transfer. Messi has contributed 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions.

Most of them - 10 goals and an assist - came in seven games at the inaugural Leagues Cup, which the Herons won for their first-ever trophy. However, Messi's one goal and two assists in six MLS outings meant that Tata Martino's side fell short of an unlikely postseason berth.