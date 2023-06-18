Lionel Scaloni claims Lionel Messi is 'impossible to replace' as Argentina get set to take on Indonesia without the 35-year-old superstar

Lionel Scaloni has stated that it is 'impossible' for Argentina to replace Lionel Messi as they prepare to face Indonesia in an international friendly tomorrow (June 19).

The Argentine tactician has decided to rest the 35-year-old and has given him permission to miss the trip to Jakarta. Juventus winger Angel di Maria and SL Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi have also been rested.

At his pre-match press conference, Scaloni was asked which player will replace Messi against Indonesia. The 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning coach replied, via @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter:

"Who is going to replace Messi tomorrow? None. Nobody can play like Messi. But we will try to make the team play in the same way knowing that he is an impossible player to replace. The team is trained to do just as well and we'll try that. No one is going to play in Messi's place, but some player will do something similar."

Messi could begin his vacations early as he prepares to link up with Inter Miami in July. Meanwhile, it could be an opportunity for 18-year-old Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho to make his first senior start for La Albiceleste when they take on Indonesia.

Messi took part in Argentina's 2-0 friendly win against Australia on June 15, where he scored his 103rd international goal in his 175th appearance. He recently confirmed that he will not play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Lionel Messi has claimed he has nothing left to win after Argentina's FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi recently claimed that he has achieved everything in football following Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win in Qatar.

Following news of his imminent move to Inter Miami, the Argentine icon sat down with beIN Sports for an interview earlier this month. There, he claimed:

"I have achieved everything in football. There is nothing left."

This is a statement that arguably only Messi is qualified to make among active footballers across the globe. He has won every major club, international and individual trophy that the sport has to offer to him.

Perhaps a move to the MLS can reinvigorate his hunger for success and pose a new challenge to him. He has reportedly signed a bumper two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami which will see him pocket somewhere between $125-150 million.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will have work to do with his new club, who sit last in the 2023 Eastern Conference table after 17 league games.

