"It seems very logical to me" - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni speaks on Lionel Messi's decision to not take part in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni says he understands Lionel Messi's decision not to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The showpiece event in Canada, Mexico and the USA is still three years away. But Messi has already confirmed that he won't be taking part in it. This comes after the legendary Argentine forward lifted the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Messi said in a recent interview:

"I don't think I will participate in the next World Cup. I haven't changed my mind about that. I'd like to be there to watch it, but I'm not going to participate."

Scaloni, speaking at a press conference earlier today (June 14), was asked to give his verdict on the Inter Miami-bound superstar's comments. He said, via Mundoalbiceleste.com:

"I think it’s very prudent coming from someone who doesn’t sell smoke and does not lie. The reality is that he is going to see and based on how he finds himself, we are going to decide and that is the logical thing to do. There is still a lot to do that it makes no sense to think beyond that.

The 2022 World Cup-winning manager added:

"He is very blunt, he says that and it seems very logical to me. As time goes by, we will see if he is feeling well and if he is willing, which is the important thing. He knows how to play football today and in ten years’ time, that’s obvious."

There is no major trophy at the club or international level that eludes Messi. The 35-year-old has played in five FIFA World Cups, scoring 13 times in 26 appearances.

Mbappe unhappy with Lionel Messi's treatment in France

Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent next month. Inter Miami are close to finalizing an initial two-and-a-half-year deal for him.

Speaking about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's impending exit, teammate Kylian Mbappe told Gazzetta dello Sport, via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter:

"He’s one of the [sic.] greatest player in the history of football. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves. I don't quite understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. He didn't get the respect he deserved in France."

Towards the end of the season, a section of PSG fans booed Messi as speculation surrounding his suture in Paris intensified. Former players and pundits also criticized him for his lack of impact at the club.

Messi notably couldn't help his team go beyond the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League in the last two seasons.

