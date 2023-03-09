Lionel Messi given brutal 3/10 rating as L'Equipe savage PSG stars after UCL elimination against Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi received a brutal 3/10 rating from French outlet L'Equipe as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich on 8 March.

Neymar Jr. missed the game due to injury, which meant Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were Les Parisiens' main threats in attack. The Argentina icon managed three shots in the game.

Only Kylian Mbappe (4) managed more. Messi also made three key passes - the most out of any PSG player in the game. The French giants failed to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and went on to lose 2-0 at the Allianz Arena, courtesy of goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were both given a brutal 3/10 rating by the French outlet after the game (h/t Sport Bible). They wrote:

"PSG never really gave the impression of being able to reverse the result in Munich. Messi and Mbappe were completely muzzled, and PSG have once again become an ordinary team, outclassed by Bayern Munich."

They have made the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League for 10 seasons in a row. However, a silver-medal finish in the 2019-20 season remains their best finish in the competition to date.

This could also prove to be Lionel Messi's last appearance in the competition wearing the French giants' colors. His contract expires this summer and the 35-year-old is yet to pen fresh terms at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi criticized after PSG's loss vs Bayern Munich

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Jerome Rothen has blamed Lionel Messi for his former team's exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Les Parisiens have exited the Champions League in the round-of-16 stage in both seasons with Messi. The Argentine playmaker has failed to score or assist in any of those four matches.

Speaking to RMC Sport (h/t GOAL), Rothen said:

"Messi, we don't want it! He doesn't want to get involved in this club! He says he's 'acclimatised' now, but what are you acclimatised to?! You scored 18 goals or 16 assists this year against Angers and Clermont? But in the matches that matter, you disappear!"

Messi has scored 18 goals and provided 16 assists in 30 games across competitions this term. His team have won all 15 Ligue 1 games he has scored or assisted in this term.

