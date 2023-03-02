Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5 Talking Points as Liverpool win comfortably over Wolves | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool temporarily rose to sixth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) in the Premier League on Wednesday, March 1.

The Reds came into the game on an inconsistent run, securing eight points in their last five games. They secured victories over Everton and Newcastle United and that looked to get their season back on track but it was followed by a dull draw against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp was boosted by the return of Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez from injury, who replaced Joel Matip and Cody Gakpo in the lineup.

Liverpool FC @LFC



#LIVWOL The Reds to take on Wolves tonight The Reds to take on Wolves tonight 👊#LIVWOL

Wolves were coming off an evenly fought draw against Fulham. Manager Julen Lopetegui opted for a change in formation, bringing in Joao Moutinho for Matheus Cunha.

The game had a lively start, with both teams having attacking mindsets. Moutinho forced an early sharp save from Alisson while Liverpool looked threatening as well.

The game continued to be an end-to-end affair but neither team could really create good chances. Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno had to be substituted off early after suffering a hamstring injury, with Rayan Ait-Nouri coming in.

Harvey Elliott then spurned a glorious chance when Nunez's cut-back found him at close range but he could only send his header wide. He also forced a smart stop from Jose Sa from a volleyed effort from the edge of the box.

The half ended with more of the same at 0-0, with Liverpool growing in control but unable to cause Jose Sa much trouble.

Liverpool started the second half brightly, with Elliott getting yet another chance. A mix-up at the back saw Diogo Jota through on goal, but Max Kilman came up with a brilliant tackle to keep the clean sheet.

There was then a moment of controversy when Liverpool thought they had gotten the lead through Darwin Nunez. However, the goal was ruled out when it was deemed that Jota had committed a foul in the build-up.

The Reds did manage to take the lead minutes later when Virgil van Dijk bundled home from close range after his first effort was saved by Sa.

Mohamed Salah then doubled the lead after Kostas Tsimikas played a smart one-two with substitute Gakpo and squared the ball to the Egyptian for a simple tap-in.

The win saw Liverpool jump Fulham in the table temporarily, level on 39 points but with a higher goal difference. On that note, here are five talking points from the game.

#5. Wolves will be disappointed with the outcome

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui will feel hard done by today's result. His side looked calm and composed in the first half, with the Liverpool attack not posing much of a threat.

The second half looked to be more of the same until a period of five minutes saw them lose focus and concede two quick goals. Overall, they will feel unlucky to have lost a game they otherwise probably deserved a point in.

#4. Jurgen Klopp's gamble paid off

Jurgen Klopp took a risk by giving Andrew Robertson a break. The Scottish full-back is the team's assist leader in the league. He is a strong presence at the back and a potent threat going forward. However, his replacement Konstantinos Tsimikas had a great outing.

'The Greek Scouser' set up the team's second goal after playing a smart one-two with Cody Gakpo and was overall threatening down the left-hand side. He finished the game with two key passes and two clearances.

#3. The midfield revamp had a positive outcome

Jurgen Klopp's bevy of changes included a complete turnaround in the midfield that started the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last week. James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita were all replaced by Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic.

It ended up being a great move from Klopp as the midfield trio were instrumental in controlling the tempo of the game and preventing any Wolves danger.

#2. This game showed how much Liverpool needed Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk continues to be a talismanic presence for the Reds. During his month-long absence due to injury, Liverpool's defense looked shaky for the most part. However, his return could be a major boost for a team looking to secure a top-four spot.

Along with Ibrahima Konate, who also returned from injury, he formed a solid partnership at the back as the Reds never really looked like conceding. He also scored the opening goal of the game and proved why he is one of the best in the business after being nominated for the FIFA FIFPro World Eleven earlier this week.

#1. Liverpool's hopes of Champions League qualification are still alive

Liverpool are still in the running for a top-four spot at the end of the season. After a poor start, the Reds are now sixth in the table and are six points away from Tottenham Hotspur, who have played one more game.

That may not seem likely, with the likes of Newcastle United ahead of them. However, Klopp's men will hope they can build on today's performance and turn their season around.

Poll : 0 votes