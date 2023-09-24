Liverpool 3-1 West Ham United: 5 Talking Points as Reds continue unbeaten start | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool picked up yet another win, dismantling West Ham United 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, September 24.

Jurgen Klopp made a host of changes from the side that won midweek in the Europa League. Virgil van Dijk returned from suspension, while Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz kept their place in the front three.

West Ham are also enjoying a strong campaign and they also went back to a more familiar lineup following changes made midweek, playing the same team that lost to Manchester City last week.

The visitors started strong and had a couple of great chances to take the lead, but Alisson produced a brilliant save to deny Tomas Soucek before Michail Antonio missed a header.

Minutes later, it was Liverpool that did break the deadlock. Mohamed Salah danced past Nayef Ageurd before he was brought down in the box by the Moroccan. The Egyptian forward stepped up himself and made no mistake to make it 1-0.

Late in the first half, the visitors earned their reward, with Jarrod Bowen tapping it in from a cross from Vladimir Coufal.

Early in the second half, Nunez missed a glorious chance but made amends for it soon after, giving Liverpool the lead. Alexis Mac Allister's beautiful ball over the top was met fiercely on the volley by the Uruguayan, giving no chance to Alphonse Areola.

The Reds continued to pile the pressure on and Diogo Jota made it 3-1 late in the game. Andrew Robertson's corner was headed back across by van Dijk and Jota had an easy tap-in.

Liverpool have won five straight games after their opening-day draw to Chelsea, while West Ham have lost two on the trot in the league. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Darwin Nunez is proving his worth

The Uruguayan striker had a difficult first season at Anfield after coming over from Benfica for over €80 million. He has settled in well and has begun his second campaign brilliantly. He has bagged four goals and two assists in seven appearances this season.

#4 A cagey performance from van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk returned after his suspension following a red card against Newcastle United and his subsequent comments towards a referee. However, the Dutchman did not look comfortable in central defence alongside Joel Matip. He was at fault for Bowen's goal and had a tough outing overall.

#3 West Ham were a little wasteful with their opportunities

David Moyes' side started the game extremely well but were unable to capitalize on their threat. They had 11 shots, including three big chances but failed to convert effectively. Soucek was denied brilliantly by Alisson, while Antonio should have found the back of the net with an easy header. Liverpool, on the other hand, were efficient and took home all three points.

#2 Mohamed Salah shows his class

The Egyptian had a great outing against West Ham. He drew the foul in the box that led to the penalty and converted the spot-kick himself. That made him just the fifth player in PL history to notch a goal or assist in each of a team's opening six games, joining Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Sergio Aguero and Erling Haaland. He finished the game with two key passes, two shots on target and two completed dribbles.

#1 Liverpool are back to their best

Liverpool had a poor start to their season in a 1-1 draw where they looked second best to Chelsea. Since then, however, the Reds have been dominant in their performances. They have won five straight in the league and look to be serious competitors in the title race to Manchester City.