Liverpool ace Alexis Mac Allister hits out at claim by Arsenal boss Arteta about Reds acquiring fewer points than Gunners last season

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has hit back at Mikel Arteta, following the Arsenal's boss' comments about the Reds' Premier League title winning season. The Gunners have failed to clinch the title three seasons in a row now, finishing second in the standings on all three occasions.

Ad

However, the north Londoners came really close last year, where they accumulated 89 points and lost by just two to Manchester City. Arteta seemingly hinted that the Merseyside challengers weren't brilliant this season because they won the league title with fewer points than Arsenal put together last year.

He said (via Rousing The Kop):

“Winning trophies is about being in the right moment in the right place"

Mac Allister has not taken well to these comments and responded by saying:

Ad

Trending

“Liverpool have won the title with less points than we have in the last two seasons. With the points of the past two season we have two Premier League [titles].”

This season, the Reds finished the season with 84 points and 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal. In terms of points, there wasn't too much of a difference from last year, where they scored 82 and finished third in Jurgen Klopp's last campaign at Anfield.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Gunners will look to come back strong next season after challenging for the title and making the UEFA Champions League semi-final this time out.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Julian Alvarez is receiving interest from Premier League, amid Arsenal and Liverpool links- Reports

Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez could be headed back to the Premier League this summer, with Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly showing an interest in signing him. He joined Atletico Madrid in 2024 from Manchester City for a fee of €75 million to secure more game time.

Ad

However, the Spanish outfit are seemingly keen on retaining the Argentina international's services. Speaking about the attacker's future on his GiveMeSport newsletter, popular transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote (via Gooner News):

“Atletico Madrid absolutely want to keep Julian. There’s interest from Premier League, it’s true for sure but Atleti insist on keeping him.”

At the moment, Alvarez is contracted with Atletico Madrid till the summer of 2030 and has a market value of €90 million. He was brilliant this season, making 54 appearances across competitions for the La Liga side, bagging 29 goals and seven assists.

Alvarez will have the chance to continue competing for top honors with Arsenal or Liverpool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More