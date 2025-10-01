"Liverpool aren’t playing football at the moment, they’re playing basketball" - Jamie Carragher concerned by Reds' performances this season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has expressed his concerns about how the Reds have performed since the start of the 2025-26 season. The Premier League champions suffered a second successive defeat on Tuesday, September 30th, as they lost to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. Carragher spoke on CBS Sports, pointing out that the team has regressed from what they had last season despite the caliber of players they signed in the summer. He admitted that they have become a less solid team in terms of how they defend, and revealed that he has already spoken with Slot about the problem.“I don’t feel like I’m watching a top team. Liverpool aren’t playing football at the moment, they’re playing basketball, and it’s just end to end. And I don’t think top teams play like that. And as I said, I expressed that to the manager early on. He’ll know that a lot better than me. He’s obviously a fantastic manager.Uh, but right now, Liverpool went from a, I would call them a top team, but a workmanlike team, I would say, last season, and they’ve sprinkled a little bit of stardust on it in terms of the transfers that he brought in, and they haven’t gained anything going forward, but they’ve lost a lot defensively&quot;, he said via TBR Football.Liverpool changed their starting full-backs this season, with Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez coming into the club. The club also signed Florian Wirtz, who came in for heavy fan criticism after the Galatasaray game, and Alexander Isak for a combined fee of £240 million. Slot's side have had to depend on late goals for much of the season so far, and have managed just two clean sheets across all competitions this season. They will now look to arrest their mini-slump when they visit Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, October 4th.Liverpool dealt blow ahead of Chelsea clashLiverpool have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their Premier League meeting with Chelsea, as goalkeeper Alisson has been ruled out of the game. The Brazil international sustained an injury in the second half of the game against Galatasaray on Tuesday, resulting in Arne Slot declaring him unavailable for Saturday. Slot told reporters after the game at the RAMS Park in Istanbul that things did not look good for the former AS Roma goalkeeper. He revealed that the Brazilian will not be between the sticks for the game at Stamford Bridge. He said:“It is never a positive sign when a player has to go off like this. Alisson will not be available to play on Saturday.&quot;Alisson injured his knee just nine minutes into the second half as he stopped Victor Osimhen from scoring his second of the night. He was immediately replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili, who now appears set for his Premier League debut.