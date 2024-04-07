Liverpool, Arsenal or Man City? Glenn Hoddle changes mind on Premier League title winners

Former England midfielder turned television pundit Glenn Hoddle has backed Liverpool to win the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City. The former Chelsea midfielder has admitted that he fancied Manchester City at the start of the season but has changed his mind.

We are witnessing an incredibly close and fierce title race this season with three teams in the mix. Both Arsenal and Manchester City picked up all three points on Saturday, April 6, putting pressure on Jurgen Klopp's side ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

Glenn Hoddle has claimed that he fancies Liverpool as the frontrunners for the title because of their relatively easy set of fixtures in their hands. He said, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“I went City at the beginning of the season but after looking at the fixtures, I fancy Liverpool’s fixtures."

Liverpool will take on arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on April 7, and will be looking to beat the Red Devils for the first time this season. They could only salvage a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the Premier League earlier this season while losing 3-4 in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Arsenal are currently sitting at the top of the table with 71 points from 31 games following their 3-0 win against Brighton. Manchester City are just one point behind after defeating Crystal Palace 4-2.

Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Joleon Lescott names his favorites for the Premier League title

Former England defender Joleon Lescott has backed Liverpool to beat Arsenal and his former club Manchester City to secure the Premier League title this season. We are witnessing a fantastic three-horse title race this time out which could go down to the wire.

However, Lescott has claimed that he believes that Liverpool are pretty much in the driver's seat and should be able to secure the title. He said:

"In a sense, it’s gone into Liverpool’s hands [after the weekend results]. For them to have to lose a game now, not just drop points from a City perspective, I don’t see that. I think they have a slightly tougher run-in potentially, but I think they get the job done because they’ve been in a position similar to this before. You don’t want Man City chasing you obviously, but overall I believe – and it pains me to say it – Liverpool get the job done," he said.

Liverpool will be looking to reclaim their top spot in the table with a victory against bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday, April 7.

