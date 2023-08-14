Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp takes sly dig at Chelsea's spending spree after 1-1 draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took a dig at Chelsea after Mauricio Pochettino commented that the Blues need more signings this summer.

After Todd Boehly and Co. took over as the owners last summer, the west London side have spent around £800 million on signing new players. They have already spent around £180 million on six players this summer.

However, after their 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday (August 13) in their Premier League opener, Pochettino said that the club are looking to make more signings (via Reuters):

"We need good players. Yes, we need to improve the squad. For sure, we are going to improve the squad. It's about finding, you know, the right profile, the right player to create the combination that we are maybe more solid."

Reds manager Klopp was asked about Pochettino's comments in his press conference. He replied, with a sly dig at the Blues (via Sky Sports):

"That's what each Chelsea manager wants and usually they get it."

Even after their huge spend already, Chelsea aren't done in the transfer market. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for a staggering £115 million. Meanwhile, as per journalist Sacha Tavolieri, they're also set to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton for £55 million.

Liverpool also made bids to sign both players this summer but were unable to match the west London side's bids.

Mauricio Pochettino comments on Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Liverpool

The Blues played out a 1-1 draw against the Reds at Stamford Bridge in their 2023-24 Premier League opener on Sunday.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the visitors in the 18th minute before Mohamed Salah's goal was chalked off for offside. Chelsea scored in the 37th minute through Axel Disasi before Ben Chilwell's goal was disallowed due to offside.

The Blues maintained 65% possession, and while they had lesser attempts (10-13), they had more shots on target (4-1). Manager Mauricio Pochettino shared his thoughts on the game, telling the club's media:

"In the beginning, it was tough. Liverpool was better for 15/20 minutes. But after we started to feel more comfortable on the pitch, find our ways to play, our positions, all the things we were working on the training ground. After that, the performance was really good."

He added:

"We scored, and, then, we showed a great performance and effort. I am so pleased with the performance, and, I think, we deserved to win. We only conceded one shot on target against a team like Liverpool – that is a big credit to the players."

Chelsea next take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (August 20).