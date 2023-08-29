Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk in danger of longer ban for x-rated rant after controversial red card against Newcastle United

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk could be in hot water after his controversial red card in his team's 2-1 Premier League win at Newcastle United on Sunday (August 27).

Three minutes after Anthony Gordon had capitalised on a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake to fire the Magpies ahead, Van Dijk was given a straight red for bringing down Alexander Isak.

The offence was deemed a 'last-man tackle' by referee John Brooks - a denial of a goalscoring opportunity. VAR upheld the decision. Van Dijk remonstrated with the official and used an audible obscenity, calling Brook's decision a 'fu**ng joke'. The Dutchman also exchanged words with the fourth official Craig Pawson on his way to the tunnel.

While red cards for professional fouls carry an automatic one-game ban, as opposed to three for violent conduct, Van Dijk could face a longer ban for improper conduct (as per Sportbible).

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean told the Daily Mail that the Dutchman could face a longer ban based on Brooks' report.

"Van Dijk disagreed as he unleashed a verbal volley on fourth official Craig Pawson, which was out of line. Depending on what is written in the referee’s report, Van Dijk may find himself in further trouble with the football authorities."

Van Dijk is already ruled out of the home game with Aston Villa on Sunday (September 3). It remains to be seen if the FA extends that ban.

Liverpool show spirit and resilience in comeback win despite Virgil van Dijk red card

In a rivetting start to the clash, Liverpool bossed proceedings at St. James' Park but were lucky that Alexander-Arnold didn't get send off for a foul. However, the Magpies drew first blood, and Van Dijk's dismissal - the first of his Reds career - compounded the visitors' misery.

However, manager Jurgen Klopp rung in the changes adroitly. He responded to his captain's dismissal by hauling off attacker Luis Diaz for Joe Gomez as the Reds trailed at the break.

More changes followed in the second half, with Cody Gakpo coming in for Diogo Jota and Wataru Endo replacing Harvey Elliott in the 58th minute. Thirteen minutes from time, attacker Darwin Nunez came on for midfielder Alexis Mac Alister and made a telling impact.

He hauled the Reds back on level terms in the 81st minute before striking the winner three minutes into added time. It marked Liverpool's second straight win with a man down, having earlier beaten Bournemouth 3-1 at home.

Liverpool are third after three games, trailing defending champions Manchester City (9) by two points.