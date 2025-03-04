Liverpool and Chelsea locked in Premier League 3-horse race for Serie A attacker: Reports 

By Rahul Madhavan
Modified Mar 04, 2025 12:58 GMT
Chelsea
Chelsea and Liverpool set to engage in a transfer battle for Serie A forward

Liverpool and Chelsea are set to engage in a three-way transfer battle for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman. According to Fichajes.net, Tottenham Hotspur are the third club in contention for the Nigerian, whose contract runs until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Lookman has certainly undergone a remarkable transformation in Serie A. Since joining Atalanta in 2022, the 27-year-old has been a key figure at the club, scoring 49 goals in 108 appearances across all competitions.

Lookman's career, however, has been inconsistent, as he struggled to make an impact in the Premier League during stints with Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City. Yet, with that experience under his belt, alongside his consistency in Italy, he has undoubtedly attracted interest from top English clubs.

also-read-trending Trending

In addition to scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final last season, Lookman was named the African Footballer of the Year in 2024. He has carried his impressive form into this campaign, already registering 17 goals and seven assists in just 30 appearances.

While he appears content in Italy, a recent clash with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who publicly criticized him after a missed penalty, has fueled speculation about his future. However, Gasperini has since softened his stance, as he praised the forward after their goalless draw against Venezia.

Despite this, significant interest is expected in the summer, with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Spurs reportedly preparing an initial bid of €45 million.

For Liverpool, uncertainty surrounding the futures of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez could push them to seek a versatile winger capable of playing on both flanks. Meanwhile, both Chelsea and Tottenham will also be keen, as their managers continue to search for the right balance in wide areas.

"I want fans to remember that I gave everything to them" - Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has undoubtedly been the cornerstone of Liverpool’s success over the past decade. He has elevated his game even further this year, already netting 25 goals and providing 17 assists in the Premier League, as the Reds edge closer to securing their 20th league title.

Salah’s future, however, remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. There has been little discussion on the matter, as both the club and the player remain focused on the task at hand.

When asked about his future, the Egyptian instead reflected on his remarkable career at Liverpool.

“I want fans to remember that I gave everything to them. I gave everything to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy—I just enjoyed my football and gave my all. I think that’s what this city is about—they show you love, and you build a connection because you give everything in return," he told TNT Sports (via 90min).

Questions remain not just about Salah’s future but also Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk. For now, however, Arne Slot and his squad will be fully focused on finishing the season strongly.

Edited by Ankush Das
