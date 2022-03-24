Liverpool and Chelsea stars part of Real Madrid's wishlist as Los Blancos aim to make 6 summer signings - Reports

Real Madrid have readied their shopping list for the coming summer and plan to raid Liverpool and Chelsea in the process. The club is looking forward to bringing in as many as six players before the start of next season. Florentino Perez is more motivated than ever to revamp the squad after their recent defeat in the El Clasico.

The said Premier League clubs are indeed two of the most formidable outfits in Europe, full of quality stars, two of whom have come on Real Madrid's radar. According to a report via El Nacional, the La Liga giants want to strengthen in multiple positions and the right-back spot is one of them.

The same source has mentioned that Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is being monitored by the club. The England international is having a great season and has shown considerable improvement on the defensive front of his game as well. In attack, he remains ever so dangerous and has registered 17 assists across all competitions.

If they miss out on the Liverpool man, Los Blancos could turn to Norwich City's Max Aarons. The Canaries are rock-bottom in the Premier League, with just four wins and 17 points from 29 games, which will most likely seem them get relegated. This could make pursuing Aarons an easier option. The La Liga giants also showed an interest in pursuing Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who will be a free-agent in the summer.

However, Rudiger is set to join Juventus and the Spanish club could be forced to look elsewhere for options. Jules Kounde and Pau Torres are the likely names to be considered. The Sevilla centre-back is also being chased by Chelsea. Now that Rudiger's departure is reportedly only a matter of time, Real Madrid could compete with the Blues for Kounde's signature.

Real Madrid and Liverpool to lock horns over midfield targets

Jurgen Klopp's midfield is aging, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago now in their 30s and James Milner recently celebrating his 36th birthday. To maintain Liverpool's high standards, he's hunting for young blood with top-notch quality. This is where they will look to challenge Real Madrid and make life difficult for them.

Florentino Perez is a big admirer of Aurelian Tchouameni of AS Monaco, who has no lack of suitors. The Merseyside club have also been mentioned in the race for the Frenchman's signature and could upset the Spanish giants. He has been a sensation in Ligue 1 and a report from El Nacional had earlier suggested that Los Blancos were indeed showing urgency to complete this move.

𝓢𝓮𝓷𝓪 @fcbsena_ Aurélian Tchouaméni vs Lens;



1 assist

3 key passes

4 chances created

2/2 successful dribbles

9/13 ground duels won

2/2 aerial duels won

4 clearances

5 interceptions

6 tackles

12 recoveries



If Real Madrid are unexpectedly able to persuade Alexander-Arnold to sign for them, Liverpool can hit back by winning the race for Tchouameni's signature. With Toni Kroos also on the wrong side of the 30s, the Spanish club are also keeping tabs on Leicester City's Youri Tielemens.

The Belgian has also been linked with Liverpool on multiple occasions and a move away from King Power in the summer looks to be on the cards. While the Reds will not be involved in too many outgoings and incomings in the summer, the Real Madrid faithful can expect a mass exodus.

Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos, Isco and Luka Jovic have hardly been used by Carlo Ancelotti in the attacking department. The lack of game time would not have helped the players and they are expected to look to engineer a move away from Spain.

