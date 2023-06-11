Liverpool and Chelsea target Gabri Veiga breaks silence amid transfer speculation

Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga has remained tight-lipped about his future despite links with Liverpool and Chelsea.

Veiga, 21, has emerged as one of the breakout stars in La Liga due to his fine outings last season. He helped his boyhood club achieve a 13th-place finish in the domestic table, registering 11 goals and four assists in 36 matches.

A right-footed technical operator blessed with flair and passing, the one-cap Spain U21 international has attracted a lot of interest of late. He has popped up as a top target for Liverpool, Chelsea, and Barcelona, as per The Guardian.

During a recent interview with SPORT, Veiga was asked to shed light on his future amid interest from clubs. He said:

"It was a spectacular campaign. What I did is a dream, in the club of my life, and I'm happy about it. Right now, I don't think about the future, the present is the national team. My focus is on the U21 European Championship."

Veiga, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2026, is expected to be a part of a transfer saga this summer. Apart from the two Premier League giants, he is also being monitored by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, as per 90min.

Should Veiga secure a move to Chelsea in the upcoming summer transfer window, he would emerge as a vital squad member for them. With Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount likely to leave soon, he would get ample opportunities.

On the other hand, the Spaniard could be a solid rotational option at Anfield should Liverpool trigger his buyout clause of £34 million. He could fill the void left by the free exits of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Serie A giants willing to sell Liverpool and Chelsea target: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Juventus are aiming to offload forward Federico Chiesa as they need to balance their books in the near future. They are prepared to listen to offers in the region of £43 million amid increasing interest from Chelsea.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Corriere dello Sport reported that Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the Italy international. The trio are interested in meeting the Bianconeri's asking price this summer.

Chiesa, 25, has been a vital starter for the Old Lady since arriving from Fiorentina initially on a two-year loan switch in 2020. Battling a host of injury issues, he has registered 22 goals and 20 assists in 94 overall matches for Juventus.

