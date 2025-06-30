Liverpool and Chelsea transfer target spotted training in Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United shirt

Olympique Lyon forward Malick Fofana, who is reportedly a top transfer target for Premier League juggernauts Liverpool and Chelsea, has been spotted training in a Manchester United jersey. In his latest social media post, the 20-year-old was sporting a Marcus Rashford shirt during strength and conditioning training.

Ad

A winger by trade, Fofana joined Lyon from Belgian side Gent for a reported €19.5 million fee at the start of the 2024-25 campaign. The youngster enjoyed a stellar debut campaign with his new side, racking up 11 goals and six assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

The Belgian winger caught everyone's attention with his skilful dribbling and explosive pace, attracting interest from top European sides. With Lyon facing a potential relegation to Ligue 2 due to financial troubles, they could be forced to part ways with their prized asset to stay afloat.

Ad

Trending

A host of Premier League sides, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, have reportedly entered the race to sign Fofana. Amid all the rumours, the attacker's latest Instagram post has captivated the Red Devils fans' attention.

On his story, he is seen wearing United's 2022-23 third jersey with Rashford's name and the number 10 on the back. Some fans have speculated that the youngster is sending a transfer message, while others have claimed that it's just a normal gesture.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Outside of the Premier League, Italian sides Napoli and AC Milan and German giants Borussia Dortmund are also interested in adding Fofana to their ranks. With an intense transfer race brewing, it will be interesting to see where the Belgian starlet ends up moving in the summer.

Chelsea set to battle other Premier League sides to sign £50 million-rated Liverpool star

According to reports from Caught Offside (via Anfield Watch), Chelsea are preparing to make a surprise bid to sign Liverpool star Harvey Elliott.

Ad

In the 2024/25 campaign, however, the 22-year-old found opportunities limited under new head coach Arne Slot. He made just 28 appearances across all competitions, notching up five goals and three assists.

The lack of game time led to rumours of a move away from Anfield in the summer. At the recently concluded UEFA Under-21 European Championship, Elliott proved his talent by leading England to the title.

He racked up five goals in six games, including a goal in the 3-2 win over Germany in the final. Despite his incredible performances, it will be difficult for him to break into the Reds' stacked midfield that already boasts of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch.

Ad

While Brighton are believed to be leading the race for Elliott's signature, Caught Offside has claimed that Chelsea could try a move at the eleventh hour. Their report read:

"Chelsea are understood to be one of the clubs on alert for the potential transfer of Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott this summer. The Blues seem prepared to make this slightly surprising raid on their rivals."

With regular first-team football uncertain and a contract that only lasts till 2027, a move away from Anfield is on the horizon for Elliott. If Liverpool reach an agreement on the transfer of their star midfielder, they will likely pocket a fee of around £50 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More