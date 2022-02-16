"Liverpool and City will be ahead of them" - Rio Ferdinand analyses Chelsea's chances of retaining the Champions League crown

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has provided his thoughts on Chelsea's chances of retaining their Champions League crown this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side are among the four Premier League clubs to have earned qualification into the Champions League Round of 16 this term. Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United also remain in the competition along with the Blues.

Having made their way into the knockout phase of the tournament, Chelsea will be hopeful of lifting the trophy for the second year in a row. It remains to be seen if the London giants can beat the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich to win the Champions League.

Analyzing Chelsea's chances in the competition, Ferdinand has claimed that they will be a threat due to their experience. However, the Englishman feels Liverpool and Manchester City are more likely to be crowned champions of Europe.

"I think they [Chelsea] are the third of the teams capable of winning it. The two other English teams Liverpool and City will be ahead of them and I think they will be there or thereabouts with someone like a Bayern Munich," Ferdinand said on BT Sport [via The Mirror].

"Listen, you have to understand that these guys have the experience and that counts for a lot. On that night, they have the experience, the know-how, they have players there that are good ages and a manager there again who’s growing in stature.

"They’ll be a threat. Listen, with that experience and being the holders, drawing them you’ll be saying, 'it’s not going to be easy.' They won’t make it easy for anybody no matter what."

Tuchel and Co are set to face Ligue 1 champions Lille in the Champions League Round of 16. The two sides will lock horns in the first leg of the tie at Stamford Bridge next week.

Can Chelsea win the Champions League this season?

Thomas Tuchel managed to lead the London giants to European glory in his first season in charge of the club. However, it remains to be seen if the German tactician can repeat the trick this time around.

The Blues added the Club World Cup to their trophy cabinet last weekend. Nevertheless, they will likely have to improve on their recent form to be able to win the European competition.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have won only one of their last five matches in the Premier League. They now find themselves 16 points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava