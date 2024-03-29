Liverpool dealt major blow in race to appoint Jurgen Klopp's replacement as Fabrizio Romano delivers big update

Liverpool have been dealt a massive blow as Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has decided to remain at the club beyond this season, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Jurgen Klopp shocked the footballing world when he announced in January his decision to leave the Reds at the end of the season. He said that he's run out of energy and is in need of a sabbatical.

The Merseysiders were linked with a host of managers, including Alonso, Ruben Amorim, and Roberto De Zerbi. Alonso, a club icon who played a crucial role in Liverpool's iconic Champions League triumph in Istanbul, was reported to be their top candidate.

The Spaniard has done an exceptional job in Germany this season, with Leverkusen leading the Bundesliga by ten points ahead of Bayern Munich. The Bavarians reportedly were keen on appointing Alonso as well, having announced their decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season.

Liverpool reportedly left the race yesterday (March 28) as they believed the Spaniard is likely to stay in Germany this summer. Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed the club's suspicion.

The journalist wrote on Instagram:

"𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Xabi Alonso decision has been made, he will 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐲 at Bayer Leverkusen! Liverpool left the race yesterday after clear indication — Bayern doing the same today as they’ve been informed."

"Xabi Alonso will continue at Bayer for one more year at least… as in 2025, there will be a 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞. Liverpool, Bayern and Real Madrid will keep following the development for Xabi Alonso in the future months."

The Merseysiders will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday (31 March).

Chris Sutton makes interesting prediction for Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has backed the Merseysiders to secure all three points in their clash against the Seagulls this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in the midst of a heated three-horse title race against Arsenal and Manchester City this season. The Reds are second in the table, behind the Gunners on goal difference, while City trail a point behind in third.

With only ten games left to go this campaign, Sutton believes fixtures like these are crucial to Liverpool's title run, insisting the Reds need to win if they want to lift the title this season.

Predicting a 3-1 scoreline in favor of the Merseysiders, Sutton told the BBC:

"I can see why this has been such a dangerous fixture for Liverpool because of the way that Brighton play, but if the Reds are anywhere near their best then I still think they will win this time."

"They have to really. If they want to win the title, they have to win games like this."