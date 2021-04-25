"Liverpool don't deserve Champions League football" - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool dropped 2 points yesterday after yet another lackluster performance against Newcastle United. The Reds were left to rue their missed chances as Newcastle struck late to share the spoils at Anfield.

It means Liverpool have now dropped four points from a possible six in their last two league encounters.

The 1-1 draw against Newcastle United has left Liverpool 4 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with just 5 games remaining in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his dissatisfaction with the Reds. They missed numerous opportunities yesterday to kill the game early. It ended 1-1 after Arsenal loanee Joe Wilock equalized with the last kick of the ball.

⏱ It finishes level at Anfield! — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 24, 2021

"Liverpool don't deserve Champions League football" - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp was clearly an unhappy man in the post-match interview with BT Sport. The Liverpool manager slammed his side's performance and said the Reds don't deserve Champions League football next season. In the interview, Klopp said:

"I didn’t see us today that we deserve to play Champions League next year. Look, what we always say, if you deserve it, you deserve it"

Klopp mentioned that missed chances in the first half came back to haunt Liverpool at the end. When asked about Liverpool's missed chances, Klopp said:

"We have a positive moment with 1-0 but we have a a lot of negative moments with missing chances. You can see it in the body language, you can see it in pretty much everything."

"It’s just you cannot get the momentum of the game because when it’s 1-0, great, having chances and usually it’s no problem to miss chances because it happens to all the teams out there, but in our situation at the moment everybody’s like, ‘oh, again’, that’s how it looks, and it’s too soft, I cannot accept that to be honest."

With 5 more games remaining and Chelsea 4 points ahead, Liverpool's chances of securing top 4 are now notoriously difficult. The Reds have a massive game against Manchester United at Old Trafford next week. Dropping more points could end their Champions League hopes for good.

Jurgen Klopp was quick to admit that Liverpool are in a sticky situation.

‘We have another five games, we’ll see what we can do until then, we have a few days until we play Man United, so it will be a tough one as well."