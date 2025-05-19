Liverpool eye Chelsea target as Plan B if they fail to land PL star - Reports

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg (via Football Transfers), Liverpool have identified Ajax defender Jorrel Hato as an alternative if they fail to sign Milos Kerkez this summer. The 19-year-old defender has also drawn interest from fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

Kerkez, who plays for Bournemouth, has emerged as the leading candidate to join the reigning Premier League champions. The Reds have reportedly established contact with the Cherries to sign the Hungarian left-back this summer. Arne Slot is keen to bolster his defense, especially in the full-back areas, ahead of the 2025-26 season. The club has reportedly agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Although they are confident about landing Kerkez, Liverpool are aware that the 21-year-old has other suitors, notably in the Premier League. As such, they have identified Ajax youngster Hato as an alternative should they fail to reach an agreement with Bournemouth over a deal for Kerkez, as per Plettenberg.

Hato is highly rated at Ajax and enjoyed a good 2024-25 campaign with the Dutch side as they finished runners-up in the league. The Dutchman made 30 starts from 31 league appearances this season, contributing three goals and six assists from 50 matches across competitions.

Chelsea have also been monitoring Hato, and he was on their list of targets alongside Dean Huijsen. However, with the latter having secured a move to Real Madrid, the Blues could now focus fully on the Ajax star, who is reportedly valued at around €46.3 million.

Hato's contract with Ajax does not expire until 2028, but with the right offer, the Eredivisie outfit could be willing to let him go.

Jeremie Frimpong's possible jersey number at Liverpool revealed - Reports

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool will hand Jeremie Frimpong the number 30 jersey after he completes his reported €35 million move to Anfield. Jacobs added that the Bayer Leverkusen star has undergone the first part of his medicals, writing:

"Jeremie Frimpong has undertaken part one of his Liverpool medical. He will complete it on Monday ahead of a €35m move. Also understand Frimpong will wear No.30."

The jersey number has notably not been worn at the club in the past decade and was last donned by academy player Suso during the 2014-15 season. This is the same number Frimpong currently wears at Leverkusen. He is set to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to depart for Real Madrid in the summer.

