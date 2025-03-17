Liverpool eyeing surprise move for Premier League forward but face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea - Reports

Liverpool are interested in a move for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro alongside fellow Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea, as per reports. The Reds are in the market for attacking reinforcement as they look to build on a largely successful first season under Arne Slot.

Brazilian star Pedro has been closely watched by several English sides since arriving England as a teenager with Watford. Brighton took a punt on him and paid £30 million to sign him in the summer of 2023, and have reaped dividends with his quality in front of goal.

TBR Football reports that Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea are now keen to take the 23-year-old off the hands of the Seagulls in a potential summer move. The striker has no release clause in his contract, meaning that Brighton will have the liberty of slapping whatever price tag they deem fit on him.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have failed to produce consistently for Slot's side this season, leading the club to look to bring in another forward. Joao Pedro has been likened to former Red Roberto Firmino for his quality outside the box and technical skills, and Liverpool are looking to bring him in.

Like the Reds, Chelsea are keen on a new striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson for a starting berth at Stamford Bridge. They have good relations with the Seagulls and could negotiate a transfer for Pedro if they choose to move for him in the summer.

Arsenal, also, are eyeing the Brazil international after losing both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to injuries this season. They plan on bringing in at least one striker to bolster their frontline in the summer. Joao Pedro has already scored eight goals and provided six assists in the Premier League this season, indicating that he is more than just a goalscorer.

Liverpool emerge as favorites to sign Chelsea target: Reports

Liverpool are favorites to land Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi ahead of Chelsea in the summer, as per Mirror Football. The 24-year-old centre-back continues to be of interest to the Reds as they look to plan for their future.

Virgil van Dijk will be out of a contract by the summer, leading the club to consider their options to replace the Dutchman. Mirror Football reports that the Reds are ahead of Chelsea, Newcastle United, and a host of other clubs that are also interested in Guehi.

Marc Guehi has a contract until 2026 with the Eagles but has shown no indications that he intends to extend his contract with the club. The Eagles will hope to sell him this summer rather than lose him got free next year, if he doesn't extend.

